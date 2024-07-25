Prince Harry announced this week that the 2027 Invictus Games will be held in the English city of Birmingham. Image: MAGO/ZUMA Wire

The Invictus Games were launched by Prince Harry. The decision to hold the 2027 Games in Birmingham could cause uneasy feelings for father Charles and brother William.

Connoisseurs of the British royal family believe that this decision has caused red heads within the royals.

Since Harry stepped down as Senior Royal four years ago, no high-ranking member of the British royal family has been spotted at the Invictus Games.

It was a very different story when the Games were first held in London in 2014. Show more

The participants in the Invictus Games are united by one fate: as soldiers, they suffered serious injuries to body or soul.

And they are united by one goal: they want to fight their way back to life with top sporting performances. This is the aim of the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry launched.

Harry has now announced that the Invictus Games will take place in the English city of Birmingham in 2027. This will be the first time the Games have returned to the UK since its inception ten years ago.

Insiders believe that this decision may have caused red flags within the British royal family.

All eyes on Charles, Camilla, William and Kate

According to Dorothy Reddin, senior royal reporter for GB News, King Charles, Queen Camilla, heir to the throne William and his wife Kate will have to think very carefully about how they handle the popular sporting event in future.

Since Prince Harry stepped down as Senior Royal four years ago, no high-ranking member of the British royal family has been spotted at the Invictus Games.

This is despite the fact that the games are still being advertised on the royal website.

When the Invictus Games were held in London for the first time in 2014, the then heir to the throne Charles attended various sporting events together with his wife Camilla and sons William and Harry. Image: imago/i Images

With the Invictus Games returning to the British Isles in three years' time, the eyes of the public will soon be on Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.

Some will be asking themselves: How will the royal family deal with their prodigal son Harry?

Will the Invictus Games open the door?

Will the Invictus Games open doors, Dorothy Reddin wonders. And will the games ensure that disagreements between Harry, his wife Meghan and the royal family are put to bed?

Or will Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and co. remain firm and continue to punish the Invictus Games with disregard?

"The royal family could run the risk of appearing cold if they don't publicly support Harry," writes Reddin. This is not least because the royal family attended the first Invictus Games in London in 2014 several times and in their entirety.

And so many a Royal fan is already hoping that they will be able to read headlines like this in 2027:

"The royal guests at the Invictus Games in Birmingham are united by one fate: they argued for many years, suffered many a mental injury, but now they are reunited. And that's a good thing."

