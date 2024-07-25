Prince Albert and Princess Charlène of Monaco proudly show off the Olympic flame in Monaco in spring 2024, which was on its way to Paris at the time. A special moment for the couple, as both spouses once took part in the Olympic Games themselves. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Hearts often beat faster at the Olympic Games - for the athletes, mostly for sporting reasons. But there are also people who fall in love at this major event, like these three aristocratic couples.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Olympic Games seem to be a good place for love - and not just among the athletes, but also among the celebrity guests.

Three royal couples have met and fallen in love at the sporting mega-event in recent years.

Probably the most famous story: in 1972, Silvia Sommerlath was head hostess and translator at the Olympic Games in Munich and met the then Crown Prince Carl Gustaf of Sweden. Show more

The Olympic Games are a good place for love

The 2024 Olympic Games in the French capital have not yet officially begun, but the first proposal has already been made and the first ring distributed:

Argentinian handball player Pablo Simonet asked his girlfriend and field hockey star Pilar Campoy to marry him.

The proposal took place when the Argentinian men's handball team posed for a photo with the Argentinian women's field hockey team.

Suddenly, Simonet steps out of the group and gets down on one knee in front of Campoy. The chosen one can hardly believe her luck and says with a laugh: "Yes."

Momoll, the Olympic Games seem to be a good place for love - and not just among the athletes, but also among the royal guests.

Crown Prince Carl Gustaf and Silvia Sommerlath

It is probably the most famous royal story with an Olympic background:

In 1972, Silvia Sommerlath from Heidelberg, Germany, looked after VIP guests during the Games in Munich as head hostess and translator, which is how she met the then Crown Prince Carl Gustaf of Sweden.

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and his wife Silvia met during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Picture: IMAGO/TT

It is said that Carl Gustaf and Silvia immediately fell in love. As a result, Sommerlath learned Swedish and spent a lot of time with her future husband.

When the couple married four years later, Carl Gustaf was already king. Later, their children Victoria, Carl Philip and Madeleine crowned the family's happiness.

Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Elizabeth Donaldson

During the Summer Olympics in Sydney in 2000, the Australian Mary Elizabeth Donaldson met the Danish Crown Prince Frederik. The two met for the first time in a bar calledSlip In.

Donaldson later says that she had no idea who was standing in front of her at the time. Four years later, on May 14, 2004, the couple married in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

A coronation without a crown, a change of throne without a throne: Frederik and Mary have been King and Queen of Denmark since January 14, 2024. Picture: IMAGO/Ritzau Scanpix

Crown Prince Christian (18) was born in October 2005, followed by Princess Isabella (17) and the twins Vincent and Josephine (13).

After Queen Margrethe II announced her retirement last New Year's Eve after 52 years on the throne, Frederik and Mary have been King and Queen of Denmark since January 14, 2024.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlène Wittstock

Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlène Wittstock are also said to have met for the very first time during the Summer Olympics in Sydney in 2000. It is not entirely clear what happened to them after that.

Four years later, the couple appeared together for the first time: Albert presented his girlfriend to the public at the opening of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. After that, it was another seven years before they said yes.

Depending on the source, Prince Albert and Charlène of Monaco have been a couple for almost a quarter of a century. Picture: IMAGO/HochZwei

It is said that the path from competitive swimmer to princess was not easy for Charlène. Twins Gabriella Thérèse Marie, Comtesse de Carladès, and Jacques Honoré Rainier, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux, were born in 2014.

As a bobsleigh pilot, Prince Albert also competed for Monaco five times at the Olympic Games between 1988 and 2002 - in Calgary, Albertville, Lillehammer, Nagano and Salt Lake City.

