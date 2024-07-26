Melania Trump (54) will publish her first memoirs under the title "Melania". The book is due to be published in fall 2024.
As "Rolling Stone " writes, it is "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, defied adversity and forged her own path." The former First Lady invites readers into her world and paints an intimate portrait of her life.
In the book itself, there will also be stories to read and pictures to see that have not yet been made public. The memoir has 304 pages, 48 of which are photographs.
An autograph is available for 150 dollars
No details are yet known about the content of the book - it is due to be published on September 24, 2024, according to CNBC. That's weeks before the US elections. The book could therefore prove to be very helpful for Donald Trump - or not.
The book is also available in different versions. The "collector's edition" costs 150 dollars and comes with Melania Trump's signature, a glossy cover and a bookmark. The normal edition will cost 40 dollars.