Marius Borg Høiby from Norway with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Archivbild: KEYSTONE/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

The police are investigating the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The charges: assault and damage to property. Marius Borg Høiby now comments on this in a text.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit is said to have behaved violently towards his wife.

According to the statement, he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. Show more

The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50), Marius Borg Høiby (27), has admitted to being violent towards his girlfriend and destroying objects in her apartment. According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Høiby wrote this in a text sent to the public broadcaster by his lawyer.

According to the statement, he had been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He was arrested in Oslo on August 4 on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day. The police are still investigating.

Mental health problems and drug abuse

Høiby writes in the text that he suffers from psychological problems and drug abuse, which is why he wants to seek treatment. It continues: "My substance abuse and my diagnoses cannot excuse what (...) happened." He wants to take responsibility for this and tell the police the truth.

The most important thing for him, however, is to apologize to his girlfriend, Høiby wrote in the statement. He also apologized to his family. "I know that my behavior had a big impact on them," it says.

Høiby's mother Mette-Marit traveled to the Olympic Games in Paris a little later than planned last week because of the incident. At a press conference in Paris, Crown Prince Haakon (51) told TV2: "In our family, as in all other families, it is sometimes important to be there. This time I was the one who traveled." Last week, Haakon called the investigation into his stepson "a serious matter", but would not comment further on the case.

Borg Høiby had withdrawn from the public hustle and bustle surrounding his family in recent years and asked the press to respect his private life.

