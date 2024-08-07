Princess Mette-Marit with her sons Marius Borge Hoiby (r.) and Sverre Magnus 2022, celebrating Princess Ingrid's 18th birthday. IMAGO/NTB ROY

Excitement in the Norwegian royal family: Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son was arrested on Sunday morning. Marius Borg Høiby is said to have physically assaulted a woman.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son, was arrested in Oslo on suspicion of assault and later released.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit then surprisingly canceled her visit to the Olympic Games in Paris, while Prince Haakon traveled alone.

Høiby's lawyer emphasized the importance of his client's privacy and appealed to the media not to influence the investigation. Show more

According to the Norwegian magazine "Se og Hør", Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son, 27-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested by police in Oslo on Sunday morning. He is accused of having been violent towards a woman.

Simen Løvberg Sund, communications advisor to the court, explained in a message to "Se og Hør": "The Crown Princess has postponed her departure for the time being and hopes to be able to travel later."

Initially, it was assumed that Princess Mette-Marit's chronic lung disease was the reason for the last-minute cancellation. However, it soon emerged that her eldest son from a previous relationship had been arrested.

Marius Borg Høiby: It's about bodily harm

The Oslo police confirmed to the magazine "Se og Hør" that they were called to an apartment on Sunday morning, August 4. However, the police authority did not give any names: "One person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody," it said.

Marius Borg Høiby's lawyer, Øyvind Bratlien, told the Norwegian newspaper that the charges revolved around "assault, which is the least serious form of violence according to the law".

Marius Borg Høiby's lawyer advised his client not to comment on the ongoing proceedings. Lawyer Øyvind Bratlien appealed: "It is important that the trial takes its course and that the media respects my client's need for privacy and silence. The police must be able to do their job without the media deciding on facts and guilt. It's up to the courts to decide whether the case ends up there."

