Own suicidal thoughts as a trigger Harry and Meghan launch parents' network on online abuse

dpa

4.8.2024 - 23:11

Harry and Meghan in conversation with US presenter Oprah Winfrey three years ago. It was then that Meghan first spoke about her suicidal thoughts.
Archivfoto: dpa

The British prince and his wife want to help parents whose children have killed themselves after online abuse.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have launched a support network for parents whose children have killed themselves after being bullied online.
  • Speaking on "Sunday Morning", Duchess Meghan emphasized that she was talking about her own coping with suicidal thoughts in order to save other lives.
  • Meghan first spoke about her suicidal thoughts three years ago in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have launched a support network for parents because of their own experiences with online harassment. According to the website, the network wants to campaign for internet companies and politicians to make greater efforts to protect young users from harassment. In a pilot project, "The Parents Network" has brought together parents of children and young people who have taken their own lives online following abuse and slander, according to a report on US television station CBS.

Another slap in the face. Duchess Meghan celebrates her birthday - palace remains silent

Another slap in the faceDuchess Meghan celebrates her birthday - palace remains silent

Speaking on "Sunday Morning", Duchess Meghan emphasized that she was talking about her own coping with suicidal thoughts in order to save other lives. "I haven't really scratched the surface of my experiences, but I don't think I would ever want anyone else to feel the way I do," Meghan said. She had first opened up about her suicidal thoughts during her much-discussed retirement from the British royal family three years ago in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The pre-recorded interview with the two was broadcast on Sunday, Meghan's 43rd birthday. Once again, there were no congratulations from the British royal palace on this occasion.

dpa

