Back from abroad, ex-model Katie Price is arrested at London Heathrow Airport. It's about a court date and a lot of money.

According to the British Daily Mail , the ex-model was taken into custody by officers at around 7.45pm (local time). Show more

British ex-model Katie Price has been arrested after arriving in the UK at London's Heathrow Airport.

The reason: the 46-year-old had failed to appear for a court hearing in insolvency proceedings.

As the PA news agency reported, she will now remain in custody at a police station until Friday, when she is due to give evidence in court.

The former glamor model was declared bankrupt

The police announced the arrest on Thursday evening with the accompanying circumstances, without giving Price's name.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year.

Price was ordered in February to pay 40 percent of her monthly income from an online adult entertainment site to her trustee over the next three years.

The second case concerns a back tax claim of around 762,000 pounds (the equivalent of 890,000 euros), which Price has not yet paid.

