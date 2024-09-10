James Earl Jones received several awards for his work, including an honorary Oscar. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch/Ralph Dominguez

With his distinctive voice, James Earl Jones voiced the Star Wars villain Darth Vader. The honorary Oscar winner spent six decades in front of the camera and on stage. He was 93 years old.

dpa

According to his management, Jones died on Monday at the age of 93.

Jones gave the "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader his terrifying voice in the original English version.

As a character actor, he appeared in films as diverse as "The Hunt for Red October", "Field of Dreams", "Coming to America" and "Clear and Present Danger". Show more

Jones, who stuttered for years as a child, later stated that he had overcome his speech impediment by reciting poetry and acting. He appeared in front of the camera from 1964. Jones made his film debut in Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb". He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as black boxer Jack Jefferson in "The Great White Hope" (1970). He became world-famous in 1977 for his voice role in "Star Wars": director George Lucas had hired him to voice the supervillain Darth Vader.

Hollywood colleagues mourn

Mark Hamill, who played Darth Vader's son Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, bid farewell to his long-time co-star on the X platform: "Rest in peace, father", wrote Hamill - with a broken heart as an emoji.

Other Hollywood colleagues also expressed their grief. The word "legendary" doesn't even begin to describe "his iconic roles and influence on cinema", wrote Oscar winner Octavia Spencer on Instagram. Jones' voice and talent will always be remembered. "Rustin" star Colman Domingo thanked Jones as a master of acting "for everything". "We stand on your shoulders," Domingo wrote on X.

Also a star on stage

As a theater actor, Jones won two Tony trophies. He appeared in several Shakespeare plays, but also in Tennessee Williams' "The Cat on the Hot Tin Roof" and on New York's Broadway in "Driving Miss Daisy" together with Vanessa Redgrave. He has also won two Emmys for television roles and a Grammy for voice acting. In 2011, the Oscar Academy awarded him an honorary Oscar for his services to film. Jones was present at the ceremony as he was on stage in London at the time.

His distinctive voice could also be heard in commercials and video games. In the 1994 animated film "The Lion King King", he spoke the old Mufasa, and he also voiced the Lion King in the 2019 remake. In 2021, he returned to the big screen once again in the sequel to the 1988 hit comedy "Coming to America". In "Coming 2 America", he played King Jaffe Joffer alongside Eddie Murphy.







