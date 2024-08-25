Feeling out Media Minister Albert Rösti: "Samschtig-Jass" presenter Fabienne Gyr. Screenshot / SRF

After the self-presentation gala "Zuegab", "Samschtig-Jass" is back with down-to-earth TV fare for Jass fans. The premiere was nevertheless explosive - because Federal Councillor Albert Rösti was Fabienne Gyr's guest, the man who is supposed to make the red pencil at SRF.

Lukas Rüttimann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Samschtig-Jass" has started the new season.

In contrast to "Donnschtig-Jass" , this show is down-to-earth.

No self-promotion, no big show - the late legends Wysel Gyr and Göpf Egg would be proud of the show.

But there was still an explosive topic - Federal Councillor Albert Rösti was a guest.

A week ago, we wrote here about the "Donnschtig-Jass" special "Zuegab" and criticized the level of self-congratulation and staging.

In fact, the reactions from users also showed that Rainer Maria Salzgeber and his style of presenting are an issue for many people.

It is important to note this: Salzgeber is undoubtedly one of the best presenters SRF currently has to offer. A certain amount of narcissism is part of the job. But should it be a little less? That is ultimately a matter of taste. But yesterday's start of the "Samschtig-Jass" season with Fabienne Gyr shows that there is another way.

Look, Salzi - that's how Jass on TV can work too

Of course, the shows are two different pairs of shoes. One is a live evening show with a large audience, the other an almost intimate early evening show from a mountain restaurant.

Nevertheless, it is obvious right from the start how much Fabienne Gyr focuses on the game of cards.

A brief welcome from guest Albert Rösti, including a run-down of his career as a jasser and a dozen with the audience - because that's how it should be among jassers - and off we go.

Initial nervousness: the Federal Councillor lays his cards on the table in landscape instead of portrait format. SRF / Screenshot

Rehearsed speeches, halligalli with show acts, "Salzi on Tour", a set by DJ Büsser? None of that. Instead, the cards are quickly dealt out and the game for the smallest difference begins.

Just how seriously even the Federal Councillor takes the task becomes clear when he hesitates (too) long when collecting his trick - and then, out of sheer nervousness, puts the cards on the table in the wrong format.

"I should get the hang of it by the third time," says the Bernese Oberlander with a sense of humor.

No "Salzi on Tour", no set by DJ Büsser - the "Samschtig-Jass" with guest Albert Rösti (2nd from left). SRF / Screesnhot

In fact, the media minister really comes up trumps at the Jass table. With 29 points difference, Rösti ends up in a good third place, leaving Jass queen Cornelia Grossen behind. Valérie Stauffer takes the win with two impressive 0-difference-point rounds.

Where to save? The media minister doesn't reveal his cards

Despite this clear victory, the show is not without suspense. In the talk round with her guest, presenter Fabienne Gyr does not miss the opportunity to address the media minister - and therefore her top boss - about the elephant in the room: the reduction in SRF license fees.

Gyr openly admits that the topic now concerns her almost daily and goes on the offensive: "While I have you here, dear Albert, should I be worried?" she asks the Federal Councillor directly.

If Rösti was surprised by the frankness of this question, you can't tell. Sovereign and matter-of-fact, as is his way, the SVP man plays it down: It was not his decision where savings had to be made.

But like other companies, SRG has to accept that structures need to be looked at and adapted, says Rösti. And in any case, the savings proposal announced by the federal government was significantly less radical than the halving initiative, the media minister said, putting things into perspective.

The moderator and her top boss in conversation: Fabienne Gyr and Albert Rösti. Screenshot / SRF

But the confident presenter is not so easily fobbed off. When asked which programs he personally likes to watch, Gyr tried to find out about the Federal Council's savings plans through the back door.

However, the media minister was also reluctant to give a clear answer to this question. "Tagesschau", "10 to 10 " - programs "with information and news value", is the unsurprising answer.

A job guarantee for Gyr at the end?

"And what about sports programs?" Gyr asks one last time. He watches ski races "live on location whenever possible, at least here in the Bernese Oberland", says Rösti - only to then go on the defensive again. As a Federal Councillor, he doesn't actually have "much time to watch TV".

As confident and matter-of-fact as ever: Albert Rösti in conversation. SRF / Screenshot

However, the friendly SVP man does not want to leave his hostess completely out in the cold. She need not worry, at least for the time being, he says, referring to the often lengthy processes in the federal parliament.

And anyway: "It would be presumptuous of me to comment on individual programs," says Rösti. But one thing is clear: "In the end, quality and viewer numbers will be the deciding factors."