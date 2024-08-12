  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss champion Viola Tami "Not much can happen in wakesurfing - except for me"

Carlotta Henggeler

12.8.2024

Viola Tami is the Swiss wakesurfing champion. The SRF star has set herself new, high goals. Tami takes you on an exclusive training session and reveals why she is so successful on the wakeboard.

12.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • TV star Viola Tami ("Ding Dong") has won gold in the skim style category at the Swiss Wakesurfing Championships.
  • The SRF all-rounder has set herself new, ambitious goals. Standing still bores the Zurich native with the fast board.
  • That's why she still has big plans, as Viola Tami reveals to blue News in an exclusive training video.
  • Viola Tami takes you along to her training session on the way to her next stage.
Show more

Dream weather on Lake Zurich, midsummer temperatures - good conditions for Viola Tami's wakesurf training.

The SRF presenter recently won the Swiss wakesurfing championship in the skim style category.

No reason for the Zurich native to rest on her laurels now. Viola Tami has other big plans for her sporting career.

Tami trains hard for this - several times a week at the Wakeboard Academy in Zurich.

"Finally Switzerland has a Federer again"SRF star Viola Tami is Swiss wakesurfing champion

One of her mentors is Academy boss and wakesurf pro Sascha Gattiker.

He says about Viola Tami's skills and smiles: "Viola often has very high expectations of herself. But let's be honest: what professional athlete doesn't?"

You can see how Viola Tami prepares for her next goals in the video above.

More about Viola Tami

"Finally Switzerland has a Federer again"SRF star Viola Tami is Swiss wakesurfing champion