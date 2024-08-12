Viola Tami is the Swiss wakesurfing champion. The SRF star has set herself new, high goals. Tami takes you on an exclusive training session and reveals why she is so successful on the wakeboard.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV star Viola Tami ("Ding Dong") has won gold in the skim style category at the Swiss Wakesurfing Championships.

The SRF all-rounder has set herself new, ambitious goals. Standing still bores the Zurich native with the fast board.

That's why she still has big plans, as Viola Tami reveals to blue News in an exclusive training video.

Viola Tami takes you along to her training session on the way to her next stage. Show more

Dream weather on Lake Zurich, midsummer temperatures - good conditions for Viola Tami's wakesurf training.

The SRF presenter recently won the Swiss wakesurfing championship in the skim style category.

No reason for the Zurich native to rest on her laurels now. Viola Tami has other big plans for her sporting career.

Tami trains hard for this - several times a week at the Wakeboard Academy in Zurich.

One of her mentors is Academy boss and wakesurf pro Sascha Gattiker.

He says about Viola Tami's skills and smiles: "Viola often has very high expectations of herself. But let's be honest: what professional athlete doesn't?"

You can see how Viola Tami prepares for her next goals in the video above.