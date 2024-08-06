SRF star Viola Tami won gold at the Swiss Wakeboard Championships at the weekend. The "Ding Dong" presenter shed tears of joy.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viola Tami wins in the Skim Style category at the Swiss Wakesurfing Championships and is emotionally moved.

She describes the victory as the best title of her life and emphasizes that it was the first time she had consciously set herself a goal.

Tami trains wakesurfing three times a week. The SRF presenter is also a keen skydiver. Show more

Viola Tami is on a sporting high: the "Ding Dong" presenter won gold in the Skim Style category at the Swiss Wakesurfing Championships in Lachen SZ at the weekend.

An emotional moment for the 43-year-old SRF presenter, who shed a few tears of joy when she won, as she revealed to "Blick.ch": "This is something really big for me personally and the best title I could have wished for."

It was the first time in her life that she had consciously set herself a goal: "I wanted to prove to myself that it was possible."

"Switzerland finally has a superstar again after Federer"

Tami is delighted with her first place at the Swiss Wakesurf Championships. Friends and fans congratulate the Zurich native on Instagram.

Great joy: Viola Tami wins the Swiss Wakesurf Championship at the weekend. Instagram

Singer Vincent Gross congratulates her on her victory. And user christian18961 even writes: "Finally, after Roger Federer, Switzerland has another superstar🙌👏❤"

On the board three times a week

Viola Tami has trained hard for her dream. She boards three times a week on Lake Zurich.

But wakesurfing is not the only sport that the SRF star is passionate about.

Viola Tami is also an enthusiastic skydiver who completes her jumps at the Para Centro near Locarno.

