Crocs for dogs? It seems like the world has been waiting for it. Because the brightly colored paw-wear for four-legged friends is currently sold out on the Crocs website. And Paris Hilton is advertising them.

Vanessa Büchel

The dog Crocs, which are available for 50 euros, protect paws from hot asphalt and dirt and, according to the company, allow dog owners to go for fashionable walks.

Paris Hilton is the advertising face for the partner look with her dog Prince Tokyo Gizmo.

The dog crocs have been available since October 23 and are currently out of stock. Show more

Owners can now go for a walk with their four-legged friends in a partner look. Crocs is launching matching footwear for humans and animals. The shoes are available in marbled pink and green.

The dog Crocs were made from EVA foam in collaboration with dog article retailer Bark. The rubber shoes are "intended for use all year round", but do dogs really need them? They certainly provide protection when walking over hot asphalt. And they keep paws nice and clean.

The trendsetter is none other than Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton. Or rather his mistress Paris Hilton (43), who recorded a commercial for the dog booties together with Crocs.

In the clip, the DJ and hotel heiress says to Gizmo: "You wanna twin with mommy?" In German, this means as much as whether the Chihuahua wants to appear in a partner look with mom. Suddenly Crocs appear on the feet - sorry - on the paws of the four-legged friend.

50 euros for a pair of rubber dog shoes

Does the world really need Crocs for dogs? It seems so. Because the mini versions for four-legged friends are currently sold out. Dog owners can register on the website to be informed as soon as supplies are available.

Will Crocs for dogs become the new trend? The shoes for four-legged friends are sold out on the same day. crocs.com

Crocs launched the dog shoes on October 23, National Croc Day in the USA. They were all sold out on the same day.

If you want to get hold of rubber shoes from the Pet Crocs collection, you pay 50 euros for a pair. Not exactly a bargain.

