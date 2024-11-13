Pirelli Calendar 2025 "Star Wars" actor John Boyega undresses for photographer Ethan James Green. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green The South Korean model Jung Ho-yeon had herself photographed in what must have been a strenuous pose. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Italian pop singer Elodie Di Patrizi is also part of the new Pirelli calendar. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Padma Lakshmi, who at 54 poses more naked than ever before, praises Green's modern approach. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Vincent Cassel shows his athletic side in the calendar. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green She takes center stage in the calendar: Simone Ashley from the Netflix series "Bridgerton". Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Model and actress Hunter Schafer cuddles with a palm frond. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Pirelli Calendar 2025 "Star Wars" actor John Boyega undresses for photographer Ethan James Green. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green The South Korean model Jung Ho-yeon had herself photographed in what must have been a strenuous pose. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Italian pop singer Elodie Di Patrizi is also part of the new Pirelli calendar. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Padma Lakshmi, who at 54 poses more naked than ever before, praises Green's modern approach. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Vincent Cassel shows his athletic side in the calendar. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green She takes center stage in the calendar: Simone Ashley from the Netflix series "Bridgerton". Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green Model and actress Hunter Schafer cuddles with a palm frond. Image: Pirelli Kalender 2025, Ethan James Green

The Pirelli 2025 calendar focuses on natural nudity and presents stars like Simone Ashley ("Bridgerton") in a new light.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Pirelli Calendar 2025 celebrates natural nudity and features celebrities such as Simone Ashley, Vincent Cassel and Padma Lakshmi, photographed by Ethan James Green, the youngest photographer in the calendar's history.

The black and white photographs were taken in a tent studio at Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami and focus on naturalness and the subtle style of "Quiet Sexyness".

Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera describes the calendar as a reflection of social developments, while fans of Simone Ashley are looking forward to her return in the fourth season of "Bridgerton". Show more

The Pirelli calendar for the year 2025 was presented in London and focuses on the celebration of natural nudity.

Among others, Simone Ashley, known from the series "Bridgerton", takes center stage. The actress, who can be seen as Kate Sharma in the series, shows a whole new side to herself in the calendar.

The calendar, which is appearing in its 51st edition, was designed by US star photographer Ethan James Green. Green, the youngest photographer in the history of the Pirelli calendar, has photographed himself naked as the November motif. He explains that he is the only person he can tell to expose himself completely.

A new look at beauty

In addition to Simone Ashley, the calendar also features other celebrities such as Vincent Cassel, John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith and Padma Lakshmi. Padma Lakshmi, who at 54 poses more naked than ever before, praises Green's modern approach, which offers a new perspective on beauty.

The photos were taken in Miami's Virginia Key Beach Park, where a tent studio was set up on the beach. The black and white photographs emphasize naturalness and dispense with exaggerated beauty ideals. The calendar represents a shift towards a more subtle style, known in the fashion world as "Quiet Luxury" and interpreted here as "Quiet Sexyness".

Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera sees the calendar as a reflection of society. Simone Ashley is also expected to return to the series "Bridgerton" in the fourth season, which will certainly please fans of the show.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

