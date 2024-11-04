Oliver Pocher was his usual provocative self on the Swiss late-night show. Screenshot SRF

In an interview with Stefan Büsser on "Late Night Switzerland", Oliver Pocher caused a sensation: with sharp words about his ex-wife and controversial comparisons, the German comedian tested the tolerance of the Swiss public.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Oliver Pocher spoke openly about his divorce from Amira Aly on the show "Late Night Switzerland", provoking the audience with polarizing and sometimes controversial statements about their marriage.

Pocher compared the dynamics of their separation with drastic examples and justified his comments despite criticism, which also pointed out the impact on their joint children.

In addition, Pocher criticized Stefan Raab's TV comeback as lacking innovation and used the opportunity to promote his own podcast, in which he regularly makes derogatory comments about his ex-partners. Show more

German comedian Oliver Pocher and his ex-wife Amira Aly have aired their divorce in public. They were married from 2019 to 2024. Since then, various comments, side blows and even spiteful statements from both sides have been doing the rounds in the media.

On Sunday evening, November 3, Pocher was now a guest on "Late Night Switzerland" with Stefan Büsser.

The conversation with the Swiss comedian revolved almost exclusively around Amira's marriage and divorce.

Büsser admitted that he had never received so many negative reactions to an upcoming guest as was the case with Oliver Pocher. The German found it "nice that the Swiss also get angry sometimes". And immediately added: "I'm polarizing, that's what I'm used to. But that's still better than people not caring - so it's fine with me."

"Totally legitimate comparison"

In a sold-out "Kaufleuten", Pocher showed an attacking side, taking several shots at his ex-wife: "The separation was in 2023, after that it's all uphill," said the 46-year-old on the one hand. And he had no regrets when Büsser drew his attention to the countless headlines that did the rounds last year.

The host wants to know whether he doesn't sometimes feel bad about speaking negatively about Amira Aly in public - especially because of their children.

"At a certain point, you have to speak like that," says Pocher. "Putin and Hitler also have mothers." "Totally legitimate comparison," interjects Büssi. The dynamic that developed between Pocher and Aly steered their divorce "in a different direction".

Pocher is his usual brusque self

However, the conversation derails when it suddenly turns to male circumcision. This comes after Pocher says he doesn't drink alcohol: "When the going gets tough, I say I'm a Muslim." However, he doesn't have to take his pants off "to control it", replies Büsser.

"Can you tell the difference between Muslims and Jews down there?" asks the German comedian. The interview seemed to be slipping out of Stefan Büsser's hands, but he gets his act together and doesn't let Pocher host his show.

Pocher also commented on Stefan Raab's TV comeback, whose show idea "is many things, but certainly not innovative". During the 45 minutes, the German also promotes his podcast with ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden - in which he almost exclusively makes fun of her. He finds this "funnier" than discussing the marriage crisis with a psychological expert.

