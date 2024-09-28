Prince Harry scares his way through a maze with zombies, werewolves and pandas with talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Screenshot: YouTube/The Tonight Show

During his visit to New York, Prince Harry is not only making headlines at official appearances. On Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, the Duke of Sussex also takes on a spooky adventure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry visits Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" and takes part in a humorous Halloween segment.

Together they laugh, scream and swear their way through the spooky maze that is "Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares", featuring scary creatures such as zombies and werewolves.

Harry has already made several official appearances in New York, including a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative. Show more

Prince Harry doesn't just use his trip to New York for serious occasions: a visit to Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" brings lots of laughter and a few screams.

Together, Harry and Jimmy prepare for Halloween with humor. Jimmy Fallon leads his royal guest through a spooky maze at the Rockefeller Center in New York City called "Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares".

There are some scary surprises waiting for Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon, such as zombies and other gruesome creatures that make them laugh - but also scream. First, the two end up in a "faulty" elevator that abruptly plunges into the depths.

Battle through the horror labyrinth

Then things really get going in the labyrinth of horror. During an encounter with a figure wearing a panda mask, Harry initially jokes bravely that he is not afraid - but shortly afterwards he runs away laughing, screaming and swearing. Several times he lets out a "Jesus, f**k", which is censored on American television.

Fallon is not spared either: when a zombie-like werewolf jumps out of a door, the TV presenter admits: "Okay, that really got me."

In a post on X, Harry's appearance on Fallon is celebrated as a sign of his new American identity: "LMAO, this man is American now." Another post reads, "The best part was watching the actresses in the haunted house realize they scared Prince Harry."

Another post jokes: "Live video of Prince Harry having a flashback to when he lived with demons in the palace."

Speech on combating dangers on the internet

At the weekend, Harry attended several events in New York: his wife Meghan Markle did not accompany him as she reportedly had health problems.

As guest of honor of the "Clinton Global Initiative", the father of Archie and Lilibet gave a speech in which he called for measures to combat the "omnipresent danger" of the internet for children.

He also took part in a panel discussion on the protection of African national parks and was involved in several charity events. Harry will return to London on September 30 as guest of honor at the WellChild Awards.

Since relinquishing his royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry has been living with his family in the USA. Although there are rumors that he would like to return to Buckingham Palace, there is no confirmation. This would require a reconciliation with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, which is still pending.

