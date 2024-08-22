Their wedding will take place on August 31: Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett say "I do". IMAGO/PPE

On August 31, Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise will marry her controversial US fiancé Durek Verrett, who describes himself as a shaman. A rights deal for the wedding causes criticism.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norwegian princess Märtha Louise and her fiancé, US-American Durek Verrett, are getting married on August 31, 2024 in Geiranger, Norway.

The celebrations are set to last four days and will be held under different mottos.

The fact that Märtha Louise has sold image and film rights is causing unease among royals. Show more

It's almost time: Princess Märtha Louise (52) of Norway is getting married for the second time on August 31. The groom is Durek Verrett (49), a controversial shaman from the USA. The two have been in a relationship for five years and have put up with a lot of criticism in that time. King Harald has nevertheless given his blessing for the wedding, which is the princess's second.

The bride and groom revealed the first details about the location of the royal wedding when the date was announced: The Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway, is known for its incredible panorama. It is surrounded by spectacular fjords and a dramatic mountain backdrop.

Lucrative photo deal causes discord

Now more information has been leaked. And it has been met with criticism. According to information from the Norwegian news portal NRK and several independent sources, Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett are said to have sold the image rights to the four-day celebrations to the British "Hallo Magazine". Netflix is also said to have been awarded the film rights.

The lucrative deal is not going down well. It is not usual for high-ranking royals to earn money from the sale of image rights.

The marathon wedding is strictly planned - private photos are forbidden - and above all fashion-regulated. For example, there will be an evening reception on August 29 under the motto "sexy and cool". The following day, guests can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the UNESCO-protected Geirangerfjord on a three-hour boat tour, before the party gathers in the evening for cocktails and dinner in traditional costume or dancewear.

Wedding guests have to pay for the hotel themselves

There is a strict dress code for the wedding ceremony itself on August 31: Under no circumstances may guests wear the colors white, black, pink or gold. They should take their wardrobe inspiration from the Oscars, or at least wear a tailcoat. On Sunday after the big party, there will be a royal brunch.

Incidentally, Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett will have to pay for the party themselves. At least they don't have to pay for the guests' accommodation: As "Bunte" has learned, everyone pays for their own accommodation.