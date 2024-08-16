At the end of March, Princess Kate withdrew from the public eye for the most part due to her cancer. According to a British royal expert, however, her final comeback is now imminent.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate 's return to the public eye is said to be fast approaching. At least that's what royal expert Phil Dampier claims.

According to Dampier in the British newspaper "The Sun", there are various signs of this.

One positive sign is that Kate made two brief public appearances this summer - first at Trooping the Color and then at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Show more

On March 22, Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in an emotional video message.

The wife of heir to the throne William then disappeared from the public eye for months. As a result, the headlines around and about the 42-year-old became much less frequent.

The Princess appeared in public again for the first time at Trooping the Color, the traditional birthday parade in honour of King Charles in London in mid-June.

A month later, she attended the Wimbledon men's final together with her daughter Charlotte and her sister Pippa, who is two years younger.

Indications that Kate will soon be making a comeback

Since then, the British have been all the more hopeful that it is only a matter of time before Princess Kate finally makes her comeback in public.

Royal expert Phil Dampier is also convinced that the time of withdrawal is coming to an end, as he assures the British newspaper "The Sun". There are several signs of this.

According to Dampier, it is positive that the public has seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first at Trooping the Color and then at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon.

For the British journalist, these are clear indications that the Princess is on the road to recovery and "will hopefully be active again from September".

King Charles bans the use of cell phones

Another possible sign of Kate's return to the public eye, according to Dampier in The Sun, is that she has recently traveled to Balmoral with William and their three children.

The British royal family traditionally spend their summer vacation at this country estate in Scotland.

To ensure that their stay there this year remains as private as possible, father-in-law King Charles has also imposed an unusual rule:

The use of smartphones at Balmoral is forbidden this summer - and especially taking photos.

More videos from the resort