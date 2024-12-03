Queen Consort Camilla at a reception in London. Kirsty O'connor/PA Wire/dpa

Due to health problems, Queen Camilla is still unable to attend some appointments. Such as the state visit by the Emir of Qatar. Nevertheless, she plans to be present for important moments of the visit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla is recovering from the effects of a viral infection that is severely affecting her energy.

Doctors have advised the Queen to reduce her schedule.

The 77-year-old will therefore not attend the official arrival ceremony of the Emir of Qatar, but plans to be present later for the photo opportunity and farewell.

The palace is closely monitoring Queen Camilla's health. Show more

Queen Camilla (77) continues to struggle with the consequences of a serious viral infection in her chest area, which she suffered in November. A palace spokesperson explained that the Queen is suffering from "ongoing side effects" that are sapping her energy. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Camilla was suffering from severe pneumonia and currently had to rest.

For this reason, she will not be attending the arrival ceremony for the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (44), and his wife Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani (39), who will be received by King Charles (76) on Tuesday, as reported by the Mirror.

Queen Camilla must continue to rest

In the last few days, Camilla has apparently overstretched herself somewhat, which has contributed to her current health situation. The palace spokesperson emphasized that doctors have recommended adjusting the Queen's schedule to aid her recovery.

Despite these restrictions, the 77-year-old plans to be present for the photo opportunity with guests at the state banquet, but will withdraw briefly during the reception. She hopes to be back for the joint dinner and farewell on Wednesday. "Her Majesty will not attend the arrival ceremony at Horse Guards, but will attend the arrival dinner at Buckingham Palace," the Mirror quoted the spokesman as saying.

The Queen is confident that a reduced schedule will help her to fully recover.

According to the spokesperson, no significant changes to her other commitments are currently planned for the week. However, her health will continue to be closely monitored to ensure she is able to carry out her duties.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department