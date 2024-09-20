Margrethe of Denmark has handed over the throne to her son Frederik. EPA

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been discharged from hospital after her fall. She suffered an injury to her cervical vertebra and a broken bone in her left hand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has been discharged from hospital after a fall.

She suffered an injury to her cervical vertebra and a fracture to her hand.

Queen Margrethe stepped down on January 14, 2024 and handed over the throne to her son Frederik, who now reigns with his wife Mary. Show more

The former Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has been discharged from hospital after a fall. The 84-year-old is now back at home at Fredensborg Castle, the Danish royal family announced.

The mother of the Danish King Frederik X. (56) suffered an injury to her cervical vertebrae and a broken bone in her left hand in a fall on Wednesday. "As a result, the left hand is now in a plaster cast and the Queen will have to wear a stiff neck brace in the coming months," the statement said.

Queen Margrethe abdicated on January 14, 2024, leaving the Danish throne to her son Frederik. He now reigns together with his wife Mary.

On Thursday, September 19, Frederik X confirmed his mother's hospitalization, but immediately reassured the Danish public with the words: "She is well cared for at Rigshospitalet and in good hands. I am very confident."

"That's just the way it is when you get older"

Grandniece Camilla of Rosenborg even put the Queen's accident into perspective with the words: "That's just the way it is when you get older. We can only wish her a speedy recovery."

