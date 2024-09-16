Former employees make serious accusations against Prince Harry's wife Meghan - she is said to be an unreasonable boss. KEYSTONE

Accusations about her management style are being made again: Former employees of Meghan's provide insights into the working atmosphere at the Sussexes. There's not much good to report.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former employees clearly criticize the Duchess of Sussex's management style.

Even in California, Meghan acts like a "dictator in high heels".

Time and again, employees resign early because of this. Show more

Meghan has done it again: "She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming with rage and barking orders. I've seen her make grown men cry", former employees from California, where the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry now live, make serious accusations in the "Hollywood Reporter".

"She is absolutely relentless," reports an anonymously quoted source. Once again, employees despair of Meghan's management style and resign. Most recently, Josh Kettler apparently quit his job with Meghan and Harry.

The experienced consultant worked as chief of staff for the Sussexes - and resigned after just three months. He is the youngest member of the so-called "Sussex Survivors Club", as the more than a dozen former employees call themselves.

Meghan is bad, but Harry doesn't come off well either

Meghan's treatment of employees was already a talking point in 2018. At the time, the Sussexes were still living in the UK. Buckingham Palace felt compelled to launch an investigation into bullying, the results of which were never made public. Meghan only spoke of a "calculated smear campaign".

Now, however, the allegations from California are coming to light, which have earned Meghan the unflattering nickname "Duchess Difficult". Some employees report Meghan's alleged penchant for loud outbursts and angry emails at 5 a.m.

"Everyone is scared of Meghan," a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter. "She makes fun of others, she doesn't take advice."

But Harry doesn't come off well either, although he is described as a "very, very charming person, without any airs and graces". However, like Meghan, he is very bad at making decisions and is constantly changing his mind.

Unexpected congratulations on Harry's 40th birthday

The fifth in line to the British throne has just celebrated his milestone birthday in a small circle in the USA and was delighted to receive congratulations from an unexpected source.

Buckingham Palace posted on X: "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday today!" and showed a photo of a beaming Harry. According to the British news agency PA, it was the palace's first official birthday greeting since 2021.

Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024

A little later, the post was even shared on the account of Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate. This caused even more surprise, as the two brothers are considered to be completely at odds.