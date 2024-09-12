  1. Residential Customers
"The prettiest little thing" Rapper Cardi B shows off her third baby

dpa

13.9.2024 - 00:00

Cardi B has become a mother for the third time.
David Cliff/Invision/dpa

Cardi B presents her third child on Instagram. The fact that the rapper Offset can be seen as the father of the child in a video is not a matter of course. The couple recently split up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US rapper Cardi B has become a mother for the third time.
  • "The prettiest little thing," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post about her newborn daughter.
  • One day before announcing she was expecting her third baby, the singer had filed for divorce from rapper Offset (32), to whom she had been married since 2017.
Show more

Cardi B has become a mother for the third time. "The prettiest little thing," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post about her newborn daughter on Thursday. The 31-year-old also posted several pictures of her with her baby. The pictures also show that Cardi B's daughter Kulture (6) and son Wave (3) have already met their sibling.

The pregnancy came at a turbulent time in her private life: One day before her announcement that she was expecting her third baby, the singer had filed for divorce from rapper Offset (32), to whom she had been married since 2017. However, the two musicians are reportedly still on good terms.

Rapper Offset with baby in arms

Just a few days ago, the ex-couple celebrated their son's third birthday together. In a short video, Offset can now be seen next to his ex-wife's bed - with the baby in his arms.

Among the first well-wishers on Instagram were rapper Megan Thee Stallion and multiple Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

dpa

