Cardi B has become a mother for the third time. "The prettiest little thing," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post about her newborn daughter on Thursday. The 31-year-old also posted several pictures of her with her baby. The pictures also show that Cardi B's daughter Kulture (6) and son Wave (3) have already met their sibling.
The pregnancy came at a turbulent time in her private life: One day before her announcement that she was expecting her third baby, the singer had filed for divorce from rapper Offset (32), to whom she had been married since 2017. However, the two musicians are reportedly still on good terms.