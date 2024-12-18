Reality TV star Nikola Glumac has had the name of his new love tattooed on his face. Tiktok/kimvirginiaa

They only recently announced that they were in the "getting to know each other" phase. Now Nikola Glumac has had Kim Virginia Hartung's name tattooed on his face.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nikola Glumac has had Kim Virginia Hartung's name tattooed under her eye.

The two reality stars only recently made it public that they are still in the "getting to know each other" phase.

Glumac has moved from Frankfurt to Dubai, where Hartung lives, so that the newly in love couple can be closer to each other.

Many fans criticize Nikola Glumac's new face tattoo. Show more

A proof of love for eternity? Nikola Glumac (28) has made "a blatant decision", as he confesses in a Tiktok video. Then he pans the camera and Kim Virginia Hartung (29) appears in the picture. "I'm excited with you right now," says the former "Dschungelcamp" participant.

The two only recently made it public that they are in the "getting to know each other" phase. But Nikola Glumac is so sure of his love for his new flame that he has now had her name engraved under his right eye as proof. A small heart is emblazoned behind the letters.

It's not the first tattoo for the "Temptation Island" star, who already has countless motifs on his body, including his face. "Because he's just sure of himself," explains Kim Virginia Hartung happily in the video.

Shortly afterwards, the two newly in love are standing in the tattoo studio - and Nikola Glumac has really done it: he presents the lettering under his eye, where Kim is now standing.

Most of his followers are shocked. "It's not a blatant decision, it's stupidity," says one. Someone else, on the other hand, says: "He's disfigured anyway. Not bad."

Kim Virginia: "He's doing everything he can to make it work"

In a Tiktok video from December 8, Kim Virginia Hartung officially showed her followers Nikola Glumac for the first time. "We can't say much about how this came about yet (...) but it's out now."

There's no talk of a relationship yet, but it's obviously heading in that direction. Because only a short time later, Nikola Glumac makes her move and decides to move from Frankfurt to Dubai, where Kim Virginia Hartung has been living for some time.

In the video, Kim Virginia Hartung says with conviction: "You're going to be my husband." Is a tattoo on her face proof enough that the love is real? "It's not love if he doesn't want to tattoo my name on his face," says the 29-year-old with a smile.

The two reality stars met while filming "Promis unter Palmen". Nikola Glumac is currently still in the process of divorcing Gloria Glumac (32).

But that doesn't seem to diminish their young love. "He has left his life in Frankfurt behind him. He's given notice on his apartment and sold his car. That's crass," says Kim Virginia Hartung to the "Bild" newspaper. She continues: "Nikola isn't living with me yet. He hasn't brought any big things with him yet. We want to get used to it first. But of course, he's doing everything he can to make it work."

