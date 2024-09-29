  1. Residential Customers
Visit to celebrity studio Has Prince Harry gotten a tattoo?

Fabian Tschamper

29.9.2024

Prince Harry wouldn't be the first royal to get inked under his skin.
Prince Harry wouldn't be the first royal to get inked under his skin.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dp

Prince Harry also visited a tattoo studio during his stay in New York. The celebrity store won't confirm whether he had a design inked there. A video shows the royal leaving the tattoo artist.

29.09.2024, 12:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Prince Harry was seen leaving the East Side Ink tattoo studio in New York, but there is no confirmation of a tattoo.
  • The visit to the tattoo parlor lasted about an hour and was part of Harry's trip, during which he also attended a charity event for abuse victims.
  • Rumors have been circulating about tensions between Harry and Meghan as the couple appear less and less often together at public appearances.
Show more

East Side Ink is a popular tattoo parlor in New York that regularly welcomes various celebrity guests. Acting stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Susan Sarandon have already had their tattoos there.

Now Prince Harry is also said to belong to this illustrious group. The British royal was spotted leaving the studio in New York. A social media user published a video of the 40-year-old.

According to People, East Side Ink has not confirmed Prince Harry's visit, nor whether he actually got a tattoo. In any case, he is said to have spent around an hour in the store.

It is unusual for British royals to have a tattoo at all - but Harry would not be the first: his cousin, Princess Eugenie, has a small black ring behind her left ear. Lady Amelia Windsor has several tattoos, including three bears and a flower.

The visit to the tattoo parlor was another stop on Prince Harry's trip to New York. He had previously taken part in a charity event dedicated to victims of abuse. There were rumors that things were frosty between him and Meghan, as the couple have appeared together less and less often at such events in the recent past.

