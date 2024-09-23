Harry attended the WHO charity event without his wife - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is seated on the right. Picture: IMAGO/Belga

Prince Harry is currently attending his public appointments alone. Wife Meghan is rarely seen by his side. One expert is certain: Harry feels like a "spare part".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attended a WHO event in New York alone, which was aimed at victims of childhood violence.

The absence of Meghan Markle has led to speculation that the couple are increasingly leading separate lives, according to a royal expert.

The expert suspects that Harry is looking for a new, fulfilling role for his future. Show more

The World Health Organization (WHO) invited various activists to New York on Sunday. The Duke of Sussex was also among the guests - but without Meghan Markle.

The event was for people who were victims of violence in their childhood.

Harry mingled with the guests and spoke with Queen Mathilde of Belgium and the Belgian Prime Minister.

Also on hand was actor Forest Whitaker ("Godfather of Harlem"), who chatted with Royal. Only Duchess Meghan was missing.

What does Harry's future look like?

The couple were usually inseparable at such appearances, as a royal expert now tells The Sun: "It's not insignificant that Harry is traveling alone. They seem to be living more separate lives - as if Harry is trying to figure out what his future looks like."

He even suspects the Duke feels like a "spare part": "He obviously wants to take on a fulfilling role, so we could see more of him in that respect."

