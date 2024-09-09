It brings back memories: Stefan Raab and Regina Halmich have already boxed against each other twice (archive photo). Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Stefan Raab and Regina Halmich will compete against each other in the boxing ring for the third time. The entertainer is keeping a low profile, Halmich is annoyed about it - she has had no contact whatsoever and is "pissed off".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Raab is preparing intensively for another boxing match against Regina Halmich, which annoys his opponent due to a lack of communication and secrecy.

Raab trains with Olympic medal winner Nelvie Tiafack and only shows himself in a fat suit on Instagram, which increases Halmich's uncertainty about his actual fitness level.

Despite Raab's tactics, boxing coach Ulli Wegner predicts a clear victory for the experienced former world champion Regina Halmich. Show more

Stefan Raab (57) is once again boxing against former world champion Regina Halmich (47). The entertainer suffered heavy defeats in his last two fights, but now the former "TV Total" presenter's training - and psychological warfare - seems to be more serious.

His opponent is annoyed about this. As "Bild" reports, Raab is being trained by Nelvie Tiafack (25). The German boxer won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. Halmich: "I haven't heard anything from Raab for months, I'm not involved in anything. I'm boxing against a phantom and I'm furious with Raab Entertainment." The 57-year-old completely isolates himself, wants to be in control - he even takes care of the seating arrangements in the front row himself. There is no press conference or show training.

How fit is Raab really?

Raab only presents himself on Instagram - and there he shows himself in a fat suit. So the boxer doesn't even know how fit the entertainer really is. So far, according to "Bild", there are only details about the gloves in the fight: Regina Halmich boxes with eight-ounce gloves, Raab with twelve ounces. The higher the number, the more padding there is in the boxing gloves.

Despite the refusal to communicate and the games Raab plays with his opponent, it will probably not be enough to win. At least that's what German coaching legend Ulli Wegner (82) says, he expects a superior victory for Regina Halmich.

