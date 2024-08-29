The Dalai Lama (l.) with Richard Gere in Mexico. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/Newscom World/Berrnardo Moncada

Richard Gere is coming to the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) as a star guest. The ZFF has announced that he will be attending the world premiere of the Swiss documentary "Widsdom of Happiness". He is the executive producer of this film with and about the Dalai Lama.

Richard Gere will be accompanied by Oren Moverman (Executive Producer), the Dalai Lama's sister, Jetsun Pema, and the Prime Minister of Tibet in exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering. As the film festival announced on Thursday, directors Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis and cinematographer Manuel Bauer will also be attending the event.

The ZFF is delighted to welcome one of Hollywood's biggest stars in its anniversary year. Back in 2012, the festival honored Gere with the Folden Icon Award for his life's work, the festival announced.

"Wisdom of Happiness" is a documentary in which the 89-year-old Dalai Lama speaks directly into the camera and gives the audience the feeling of a private audience. The film also shows previously unpublished material from the archives of the Tibetan government and tells the story of the 14th Dalai Lama. He was born Tenzin Gyatso and became the spiritual leader of Tibet in 1940 at the age of four.

The film will be released in Swiss cinemas on December 5. The film festival in Zurich runs from October 3 to 20.

