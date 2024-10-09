Police are said to have intervened at Pietro Lombardi's villa following an argument between him and his fiancée. The singer is now reportedly no longer allowed to approach Laura Maria Rypa.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Bild.de, a police operation was carried out at Pietro Lombardi's villa on the night of October 7 following an argument between the singer and his fiancée.

When asked by the newspaper, Lombardi's lawyer emphasized that there were mutual insults and touching, but no physical violence was used.

Lombardi is not allowed to approach his fiancée for the time being.

Meanwhile, RTL is holding a crisis meeting regarding Lombardi's role on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". Show more

Trouble at the Lombardi home: According to reports in the "Bild" newspaper, a police operation is said to have taken place at the singer's villa. According to the report, Pietro Lombardi (32) and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa (28) had a heated argument on the night of October 7.

According to media reports, she called the police and then went to Cologne University Hospital with her newborn child, Amelio Elija (6 weeks).

Lombardi's lawyer, Simon Bergmann (58), confirmed the incident and the police operation when asked by "Bild", but firmly rejects the accusations of bodily harm: "There were differences of opinion that involved insults from both sides. There was also mutual touching in the course of this emotional dispute, but no violence on the part of our client towards his fiancée."

Over the next few days, Lombardi was not allowed to approach his fiancée, as ordered by the police.

Crisis meeting at RTL

RTL also claims to have received confirmation from the police that there was a police operation due to domestic violence at Pietro's address on the night in question.

This year is the third time the singer has sat on the jury of the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". According to Bild, the broadcaster has now called a crisis meeting to decide how to proceed with Lombardi's presence on the show.

However, RTL refutes the fact that the hospital has reported the singer for assault, as "Bild" claims to have learned: "Reports that the university hospital has filed charges against Pietro Lombardi for assault were rejected by the hospital when asked by RTL. No charges have been filed by the University Hospital of Cologne."

Lombardi and Rypa: "We understand that you have a lot of questions"

The couple themselves have spoken out with a joint statement on Instagram. The press are trying to exacerbate the conflict and are not taking some statements very seriously. "We don't want that, so we won't give this a platform and will act in the interests of our children so that the public is kept out of it," the Instagram story reads. The couple ask that you refrain from making any further inquiries.

Laura Rypa and Pietro Lombardi share a joint statement on Instagram. Instagram/lauramaria.rpa

Lombardi recently posted an amorous photo of Rypa and himself. According to Bild, he wrote: "We're already a beautiful couple, aren't we? Ey, you're really beautiful, I'll give you that."

However, things are currently quiet on the singer's social media page. On Sunday, October 6, he announced his new song and gave his fans a sneak peek. "Tell you the release date on Monday", he said underneath. So far, however, nothing has come of it.

