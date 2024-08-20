"Brangelina" daughter Shiloh drops Pitt from her name Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (right) has a new surname. Image: dpa The 18-year-old is dropping her father's surname. Image: dpa Celebrity daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is now officially Shiloh Jolie. Image: dpa "Brangelina" daughter Shiloh drops Pitt from her name Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (right) has a new surname. Image: dpa The 18-year-old is dropping her father's surname. Image: dpa Celebrity daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is now officially Shiloh Jolie. Image: dpa

On her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a request to use only her mother's surname. This has now been officially approved.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On her 18th birthday at the end of May, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt applied for a name change.

She wanted to have the name of her famous father, Hollywood star Brad Pitt, removed from her name and just be called Jolie.

According to the US media, the request has now been officially approved - and Shiloh will only be called Shiloh Jolie from now on. Show more

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (18), daughter of actors Angelina Jolie (49) and Brad Pitt (60), has officially dropped her father's surname. On her 18th birthday at the end of May, the celebrity offspring filed a petition with a court in Los Angeles to remove the surname Pitt from her name.

This has now been granted ex officio, US media reported unanimously, citing documents. According to People magazine, the teenager's legally registered name is Shiloh Jolie.

Brad Pitt "upset" about daughter's name change

Pitt is hit hard by his daughter's decision. Shiloh's name change comes after his daughter Vivienne (16) only appeared as Vivienne Jolie in a theater production.

As a source close to the actor told "People" some time ago, the father of six is said to be "informed and upset" about Shiloh's decision.

The media have recently been reporting more and more frequently about the estrangement between Pitt and his children. "He loves all his children and misses them. It makes him very sad," said the insider.

The whole divorce process and the differences with Angelina Jolie have had a very stressful effect on the whole family.

Pitt is said to have been happy with his new partner, the Geneva-based jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, for a while now and is living together. However, the distance to his six children with Angelina Jolie hurts him a lot.

End of marriage for glamorous couple: "Brangelina" split in 2016

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia and is the eldest of Jolie and Pitt's three biological children. The couple had three children together - Shiloh and the now 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pitt also took on the role of father to Jolie's three adopted children Maddox (23), Pax (20) and Zahara (19).

For many years, "Brangelina" was considered the glamorous couple par excellence. They met on the set of the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and tied the knot in 2014.

The supposed dream couple were among the top earners in the film industry and campaigned for social and humanitarian causes worldwide. But in the fall of 2016, the marriage ended and Jolie filed for divorce. She accused Pitt of assaulting her and the children. Years of ongoing disputes followed.

Daughter Shiloh works in the acting industry herself and can be heard as a voice actress in the film "Kung Fu Panda 3".

More videos from the department

dpa