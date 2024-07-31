Court needs more timeShiloh Jolie-Pitt not yet allowed to change surname
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wanted to cut ties with her famous dad Brad Pitt as quickly as possible by applying for a name change. The court has now postponed consideration of the application until a later date.
Carlotta Henggeler
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed for an official name change to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday to distance herself from her father Brad Pitt.
The name change hearing was postponed until August 19 due to incomplete background checks.
Brad Pitt is upset about his daughter's decision, especially since his daughter Vivienne also recently changed her last name to Jolie.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt submitted the official application for a name change to the court on her 18th birthday, May 27, 2024. No more Jolie-Pitt, from now on Shiloh only wants to be called Jolie as her surname. The daughter of Hollywood star Brad Pitt wanted to break away from her famous dad.
But Shiloh now has to be patient, her heart's desire will not be fulfilled so quickly.
The legal process has now been initiated, but the final hearing has been delayed. "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check before today's hearing, so the hearing has been postponed until August 19," Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine told People magazine in a recent statement.