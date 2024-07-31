Mom Angelina Jolie with Shiloh at a movie premiere in Rome in October 2024. imago images/ZUMA Wire

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wanted to cut ties with her famous dad Brad Pitt as quickly as possible by applying for a name change. The court has now postponed consideration of the application until a later date.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed for an official name change to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday to distance herself from her father Brad Pitt.

The name change hearing was postponed until August 19 due to incomplete background checks.

Brad Pitt is upset about his daughter's decision, especially since his daughter Vivienne also recently changed her last name to Jolie. Show more

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt submitted the official application for a name change to the court on her 18th birthday, May 27, 2024. No more Jolie-Pitt, from now on Shiloh only wants to be called Jolie as her surname. The daughter of Hollywood star Brad Pitt wanted to break away from her famous dad.

But Shiloh now has to be patient, her heart's desire will not be fulfilled so quickly.

The legal process has now been initiated, but the final hearing has been delayed. "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check before today's hearing, so the hearing has been postponed until August 19," Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine told People magazine in a recent statement.

Brad Pitt is not amused

A source close to Brad Pitt told People magazine that the father of six is "informed and upset" about his daughter's decision.

The insider reports that Brad Pitt, who had always wanted a daughter, felt more joy at the birth of Shiloh than ever before in his life. The idea that he has now lost her is a heavy blow for Pitt.

Piquant: Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (15) also recently appeared in a theater production only as Vivienne Jolie.

A double blow for dad Brad Pitt.

