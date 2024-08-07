Spanish royal family on vacation in Mallorca Seen strolling through the city on Tuesday in Palma: Spain's Queen Letizia with her daughters Leonor and Sofía and former Queen Sophia. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Leonor seems to have found what she was looking for during her shopping trip. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS On Sunday evening, King Felipe VI, wearing a casual linen shirt, leads his mother and former Queen Sophia of Greece to the Mia restaurant in Palma's Portitxol district. Image: IMAGO/MPG Like last year, Spain's royal family stopped off at the restaurant near the sea. Image: IMAGO/MPG The restaurant is said to specialize in rice dishes and fish specialities. What's more, a famous guest also sat at Mia. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Hollywood actress Teri Hatcher also dined there. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Spanish royal family on vacation in Mallorca Seen strolling through the city on Tuesday in Palma: Spain's Queen Letizia with her daughters Leonor and Sofía and former Queen Sophia. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Leonor seems to have found what she was looking for during her shopping trip. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS On Sunday evening, King Felipe VI, wearing a casual linen shirt, leads his mother and former Queen Sophia of Greece to the Mia restaurant in Palma's Portitxol district. Image: IMAGO/MPG Like last year, Spain's royal family stopped off at the restaurant near the sea. Image: IMAGO/MPG The restaurant is said to specialize in rice dishes and fish specialities. What's more, a famous guest also sat at Mia. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Hollywood actress Teri Hatcher also dined there. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

As they do every year, the Spanish royal family are currently spending their summer vacation in Mallorca. On a stroll through Palma, the royals appear more relaxed than usual.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish royal family is currently on vacation in Mallorca.

As every year, the royals are sporting a casual look: linen shirts, summer dresses and sandals are the order of the day on vacation.

On Sunday evening, the royal family stopped off at a restaurant near the sea, where they dined last year.

There, by chance, they bumped into a Hollywood star.

Every year, not only countless tourists are drawn to Mallorca, but also the Spanish royals. The royal family traditionally spends a few relaxing days on the Balearic island.

This year they were joined by King Felipe VI (56), Queen Letizia (51), their daughters Leonor (18) and Sofía (17), former Queen Sophia (85) and her sister Irene of Greece (82).

On Sunday evening, the royals stopped off at Mia, where they had already dined last year. The restaurant is located near the sea in Palma's Portitxol district. It is not known what Letizia and co. were served. However, the restaurant is said to specialize in rice dishes and fish specialities, as the "Mallorca Zeitung" writes.

The Spanish royal family was accompanied by Sophia's confidante Tatiana Radziwill (84) and her husband Dr. Jean Henri Fruchaud (87).

Mia was not only delighted to welcome royalty on Sunday evening, but also had a celebrity guest from Hollywood: Teri Hatcher also stopped by the restaurant with her daughter Emerson Tenney.

Pink summer dresses and a relaxed stroll through the city

Spain's royals go for a casual look during the summer vacations. Queen Letizia then likes to swap her high pumps and body-hugging pencil jupes for espadrilles and relaxed summer dresses. This year, however, she opted for flat sandals, possibly because she recently suffered a foot injury.

On Tuesday, Letizia strolled through Palma with her two daughters and the old queen. During a shopping spree, the royals almost looked like a normal family.

Having already worn a dress with pink flowers on Sunday evening, the Queen of Spain opted for pink again as she strolled through the city.

The two daughters were no less elegant. The royal offspring wore chic gowns for dinner with the family. Princess Leonor wore a new dress from the Karl Marc John label. Sister Sofia, on the other hand, helped herself to her mother's closet and wore a turquoise dress from Zara. They both teamed it with their beloved espadrilles.

While the sisters showed their caring side and pushed Irene of Greece and the former queen's friend Tatiana Radziwill in a wheelchair, their dad was also photographed making a loving gesture: The king led his mom to the restaurant, Sophia had hitched a ride with him.

Royal duties despite vacations

Are the summer vacations on the Balearic island really that relaxed for the Spanish royals? Over the past few days, they have had to keep up with their duties.

After the sisters Leonor and Sofía traveled to Paris to cheer on the Spanish athletes at the Olympics, it was Letizia's turn to cheer on the Games shortly afterwards. The latter returned to Mallorca on Saturday.

Felipe is expected to be the next to be present in Paris. However, this has not yet been confirmed. His mother Sophia may be expected at the closing ceremony.

