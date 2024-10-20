On Saturday, Beatrice Egli was Florian Silbereisen's guest on the "Schlagerbooom" show. IMAGO/pictureteam

Fans have been rumoring for years that Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen are romantically involved. The two have not confirmed the rumors, but the pop duo keep adding fuel to the fire.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you It has been the most discussed rumor in the pop scene for years: Are Florian Silbereisen and Beatrice Egli lovers or not?

At the "Schlagerbooom" show on Saturday evening, Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen flirted in front of the camera, further fueling the rumors of a possible relationship.

Silbereisen surprised Egli with a gold award for her album "Balance". Show more

They are both single, but whether there is anything going on between them has been the subject of speculation for years. We are talking about Beatrice Egli (36) and Florian Silbereisen (43), who are always very familiar with each other on stage.

Just like yesterday, Saturday, when Egli was a guest on Silbereisen's "Schlagerbooom" show. Not only did the singer and the pop star flirt in front of the camera, but the 43-year-old also surprised the Swiss singer with an award.

Because what Egli didn't know beforehand: "The team at your record company has informed us that your current album 'Balance' has sold so many copies that we can award you gold here tonight. Congratulations," said Silbereisen to the pop singer, who was absolutely ecstatic.

Egli, who is currently on the jury of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", immediately followed up with a hint: "Thank you very much. Florian, you know I was with you. Two years ago, I dared to make a fresh start and really took a full risk."

For many fans, the two would be the dream couple of the pop scene. After all, they are not only a power duo on stage, but also get on very well in private, as they have emphasized several times in the past.

Joint song "Only we know that"

But let's take a step back. When Florian Silbereisen greeted Beatrice Egli at the "Schlagerbooom", he said: "I can only tell you that I would do it again and again." To which she replied with a wink: "Me too, with you."

This threw the "Traumschiff" captain off his stride. She shouldn't embarrass him, he joked.

Only Egli and Silbereisen know what is really going on between the two. But for fans of the pop stars, it's clear that sparks are flying. But the speculation remains. The singer has been single since breaking up with Helene Fischer in 2018, and Egli hasn't officially been seen with anyone for years.

They have only fueled the rumor mill with a joint song. "Das wissen nur wir" was released in 2023 and it goes: "I hear them talking / Let them talk / Maybe we're close / Already so close, they recognized it right away / Maybe we're a couple".

