The women behind "Zivadiliring" (from left): Yvonne Eisenring, Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji. SRF

SRF is discontinuing "Zivadiliring" with immediate effect. The trio behind the successful podcast regrets the decision.

Dominik Müller

The news comes as a surprise given the podcast's huge success.

In October, Maja Zivadinovic, Gülsha Adilji and Yvonne Eisenring will be performing their show in Zurich's Hallenstadion. Show more

It was only recently announced that Maja Zivadinovic, Gülsha Adilji and Yvonne Eisenring will be the first Swiss podcasters to perform at Zurich's Hallenstadion in October.

Their podcast "Zivadiliring" is one of the most successful in the country and is produced by SRF - at least until now: SRF has discontinued the successful podcast with immediate effect, as first reported by "Blick".

The reason for the end was expiring contracts. "The podcast 'Zivadiliring' will no longer be produced and distributed by SRF from 2025. The expiring contracts with the three hosts Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic have not been extended and the service will be released onto the free market," SRF writes on its website.

SRF claims: "It was a pleasure for us"

The decision was not an easy one for SRF: "It was a pleasure to develop this podcast, and of course it is a shame to let go of such a successfully established and authentic offering as 'Zivadiliring'", Anita Richner, who is responsible for the offering, is quoted as saying.

However, SRF also sees itself in the role of promoting innovative offerings. It provides support in order to develop offers "so that they can then develop on the market", says Richner.

But the end comes with a bang - and sounds very different for the "Zivadiliring" trio. In the last episode on December 24, there is no mention of a farewell. "We didn't know anything at the time of recording," says the trio in a statement on Instagram

"Unfortunately, we can no longer continue. SRF has decided not to extend the contract." The trio plan to make further statements this afternoon.

The SRF podcast "Zivadiliring" was launched in September 2021 and appeared every two weeks on Tuesdays. The first live performance took place in Zurich at Kaufleuten in December 2022.

In autumn/winter 2023, the trio toured six Swiss cities, and last year three live shows took place in Zurich at the end of December, hosted by Kaufleuten-Kultur. All events were completely sold out within a few minutes.

