The well-known streamer LetsHugo aka Hugo Goedert burst into tears during a livestream and slapped himself in the face. The reason for this was the increasing number of hate comments that were mentally destroying him.

Carlotta Henggeler

Increasing hate comments are taking their toll on the young streamer mentally.

Despite encouragement from fans, LetsHugo announced a longer break. Show more

Hugo Goedert, known as Twichter LetsHugo, dropped out of school to pursue his dream of a career as a streamer.

Today, the 21-year-old Luxembourger makes a living from platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, where he has over 900,000 followers. But fame also has its downsides: Alongside loyal fans, there are also haters.

As a teenager, Hugo suffered three strokes due to a congenital aneurysm and had to undergo a complicated operation. However, the aneurysm can return at any time, and Hugo remains on guard for the rest of his life.

This condition made him lonely; friends in real life are rare. "Sometimes I go and play football on my own," he tells the newspaper bild.de about his private life.

But in the virtual world, he found a community that shares his passion for streaming.

Hugo Goedert: "You've made it, I'm breaking mentally"

Hugo knows that he owes his success to his followers. He regularly organizes competitions and challenges to give something back to them. In 2023, he was live on Twitch for 78 days without interruption and later gave away a laptop worth 2,000 euros.

Despite this, he is repeatedly confronted with hate comments. These became increasingly too much for him, and during a livestream he burst into tears: "You've done it, I'm mentally breaking."

Tears stream down his face, which he desperately wipes away with his sweater. In a moment of despair, he slaps himself and apologizes: "I'm so sorry I'm crying right now."

Hugo reports that this is not the first time he has experienced hate online. There were also negative comments during previous gift campaigns.

Due to his ailing health, he recently took a break and has only just been back online more often so as not to disappoint his fans.

But the hate is really getting to him: "I can't manage to ignore it," he admits after his emotional outburst. Despite the encouragement of many fans, the YouTube star is visibly exhausted and draws a bitter conclusion: "I need a longer break."

