"Unsere kleine Botschaft" with Danny Exnar (Arturo), Anaïs Decasper (Selina), Jonas Gygax (Adi), Susanne Kunz (Bea), Sandra Zellweger (Marisol), Birgit Steinegger (Mrs. Zybach), Matthias Schoch (Konsti, from left to right) has now started filming. SRF/Pascal Mora

After two decades, SRF is once again venturing into sitcom production. Filming on "Unsere kleine Botschaft" has begun and the show is scheduled to air in fall 2025.

After 20 years, Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) has a new sitcom in production. The series, entitled "Our Little Embassy", will shed light on the everyday life of a Swiss embassy in a fictitious South American country. It is scheduled to air in the fall of 2025.

The series centers on former SRF presenter Susanne Kunz, who takes on the role of Bea, the head of mission. The series shows how Bea and her team master the challenges of diplomacy while juggling personal relationships and private problems.

Humor and diplomacy go hand in hand

In addition to Susanne Kunz, Anaïs Decasper, Birgit Steinegger, Matthias Schoch and Danny Exnar are also part of the ensemble. Andrea Zogg and Samuel Streiff can be seen in guest roles.

The screenplay was developed by Pascal Glatz and Christian Wehrlin, who previously worked as co-authors on the series "Tschugger". The production promises a mixture of humor and insights into the diplomatic world.

