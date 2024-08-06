Taylor Swift is the most frequent nominee at the MTV Video Music Awards. (archive picture) Keystone

Pop superstar Taylor Swift once again has the best chance of winning this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The 34-year-old leads the list with ten nominations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With ten nominations, mainly thanks to her song "Fortnight" from the album "The Tortured Poets Department", Taylor Swift is at the top of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Thanks to his collaboration with Taylor Swift on "Fortnight" and his collaboration with Morgan Wallen for "I Had Some Help", Post Malone has received nine nominations.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem each have six nominations.

In the Video of the Year category, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are up against Taylor Swift and Post Malone, among others. Show more

Taylor Swift is nominated in the Video, Artist and Song of the Year categories, among others.

The song "Fortnight" from the album "The Tortured Poets Department" earned her the most nominations. Rapper Post Malone, who Swift brought on board for the song, also benefited from this.

Thanks to his collaboration with Swift on the hit song and his collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen for "I Had Some Help", Post Malone is now in the running with nine nominations.

Ariana Grande with six nominations

Ariana Grande ("We Can't Be Friends"), Sabrina Carpenter ("Espresso") and Eminem ("Houdini") each have six chances of winning, followed by SZA and Megan Thee Stallion with five nominations each. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Teddy Swims, Dua Lipa, Benson Boone, Anitta, Tyla and GloRilla, among others, can also hope to win prizes.

In the top Video of the Year category, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem, SZA and Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone compete against each other.

Taylor Swift already won in 2023

Last September, Taylor Swift ("Anti-Hero") won nine of the coveted trophies at the MTV awards ceremony.

The trophy show is scheduled to take place on September 10 in the US state of New York. The awards have been presented since 1984. Fans can vote for their favorites online. The trophies depict an astronaut figure holding an MTV flag.

