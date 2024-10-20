The Maldives are particularly suitable for an idyllic honeymoon. Bild: dpa

Seychelles, Thailand, Hawaii or Paris - a honeymoon should be an unforgettable experience. We show you the most exciting and beautiful destinations for your honeymoon or simply for your next vacation.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Are you getting married soon and need inspiration on where to go on your honeymoon?

The Maldives are a classic destination for newlyweds.

Of course, the city of love, Paris, is also suitable for a romantic trip.

In Cambodia, on the other hand, lovers can experience adventure and a mystical atmosphere on a visit to Angkor Wat. Show more

Getting married can be quite stressful. No wonder newlyweds need some time off after the wedding. A honeymoon is considered the best time in a couple's life.

Enjoying dream beaches in the Maldives, a romantic candlelit dinner in Paris or temple ruins in Cambodia: there is a wide choice of beautiful places for a honeymoon. Whether it's strolling through the most beautiful cities in Europe in love or putting your feet in the warm sand on dreamy beaches together - your honeymoon should be unforgettable.

Discover below the eleven most popular honeymoon destinations for an unforgettable time that crown the happiness of lovers - but are not just for newlyweds.

The Maldives

The Maldives are something of a classic among the most popular honeymoon destinations. And no wonder! The island paradise in the middle of the Indian Ocean scores with snow-white powdered sugar beaches and beautiful villas right on the glittering blue-turquoise sea. December to April is the best time to travel to this not entirely cheap pleasure.

Mauritius

If you want to travel between May and October, Mauritius is the place to be. Alongside the Maldives, this island nation in the Indian Ocean is also considered a romantic luxury paradise with extensive beaches without mass tourism. Spectacular underwater worlds also make Mauritius a popular destination for divers and snorkelers.

Seychelles

Also located in the Indian Ocean are the 115 islands of the Seychelles. Here, too, there are long white sandy beaches, palm trees and crystal-clear water. The beauty of the Seychelles and the cosmopolitan nature of the Seychellois are a magnet for honeymooners. The islands are home to two Unesco World Heritage Sites and the largest number of giant tortoises in the world.

Hawaii

Hawaii is another classic destination for couples with a well-filled wallet. The tropical islands in the Pacific Ocean offer year-round sunshine with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. Swimming, surfing, hiking - no matter when you travel to Hawaii, it is always guaranteed to be beautiful on the islands.

Bali

You can honeymoon a little more cheaply in Southeast Asia. The Indonesian island of Bali is a popular destination for honeymooners as well as surfers and backpackers. Bali not only offers beautiful beaches and coral reefs, but also a variety of sights such as mangrove forests, black lava landscapes, ancient rice cultivation and mysterious temples. The best time to visit is from May to October.

Thailand

You can spend a first-class honeymoon in Thailand for relatively little money. There is a huge selection of islands for pure relaxation. But if you prefer adventure, you can also opt for hiking tours or jungle trips in the interior of the country. Once you arrive in Thailand, you won't need much money to live on: Delicious food and fabulous accommodation are already available very cheaply.

Cambodia

It doesn't always have to be beach and sea! Lovers can experience adventure and a mystical atmosphere in Cambodia's Angkor Wat. The largest temple complex in the world is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is probably one of the most beautiful architectural legacies in the world. The dancing statues and tree-covered temple ruins are unforgettable.

New Zealand

Newlywed couples who are not only in love with each other, but also with nature, should head to New Zealand. There are wild and, above all, diverse landscapes to discover in the southwest Pacific. The emerald green mountainsides and lush meadows are familiar to many from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Alps

If you don't want to travel quite so far and have a smaller budget, you don't have to leave Europe. An extended honeymoon in a wellness hotel in the Bavarian Alps or Tyrol offers plenty of romance and relaxation without the inconvenience of a long-distance trip. It's best to book a room with a mountain view, then you won't even have to leave your bed...

Paris

Exploring a foreign city together with the love of your life can be very exciting. Strolling through enchanted alleyways during the day, marveling at stunning architecture, cuddling up in a hotel after lunch and enjoying candlelit dinners in romantic restaurants in the evening - you can do this best in the city of love: Paris.

Santorini

Couples who want to go to the sea but don't have the time or budget for the Seychelles, Maldives and the like should fly to Santorini. Bright sunshine over fairytale villages and a deep blue sea are included. The color contrasts are unique on the Greek island: bright white houses stand out against the blue sky.

More videos from the resort