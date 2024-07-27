Princess Lalla Salma, ex-wife of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, once made a name for herself because she walked so confidently through royal life. Picture: Imago/Reporters

Lalla Salma, ex-wife of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, made a name for herself in the early 2000s because she was so self-confident. But then the princess suddenly disappeared from the public eye.

But then in 2017, the now 46-year-old, who grew up as a commoner, suddenly disappeared from public life from one day to the next.

Lalla Salma, dubbed the ghost princess by the media, has remained missing ever since - until this week, when she was spotted with her two children (17 and 21) on the Greek island of Mykonos. Show more

After Lalla Salma married King Mohammed VI of Morocco in 2002, hopes were high in the North African country that her more modern views could spark a revolution in the monarchy.

Princess Lalla Salma grew up as a commoner in the city of Fés in north-eastern Morocco. Because her mother died young, she spent most of her childhood as a half-orphan with her grandmother.

Salma later attended a private school and worked as a computer scientist after training as an engineer.

The IT job opened the door to royal life

It is said that her IT job opened the door to royal life - because the company where Salma worked belongs to the Moroccan royal family, according to media reports.

The story, which initially resembled a modern fairytale, then took its course: Salma Bennani, her real name, and King Mohammed VI are said to have met at a party in 1999, according to Gala magazine. Two years later, they celebrated their engagement.

For many years, Princess Lalla Salma and King Mohammed of Morocco were considered the modern model couple. This picture was taken during their wedding on March 21, 2002. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The marriage in 2002 was synonymous with modernization in the royal family.

Unlike his father, Mohammed wanted neither a second wife nor a harem, but only Salma at his side.

Lalla Salma and Mohammed were considered a model couple

In the early years of their marriage, Princess Lalla Salma and King Mohammed of Morocco were considered a modern model couple.

That is history: seven years ago, Lalla Salma disappeared from public life more or less from one day to the next.

Since then, Moroccan media have been reluctant to report on the missing royal wife.

In 2018, however, the press could not avoid mentioning her absence. King Mohammed VI was in hospital in France at the time and the royal family visited him - only one person was missing from the published picture: Princess Lalla Salma.

In 2018, King Mohammed VI was in hospital in France and the Moroccan royal family visited him - only one person was missing from the published picture: Princess Lalla Salma. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

After that, rumors grew louder and louder that the princess and the king had separated. Last February, after years of silence, the Moroccan ruler finally confirmed the divorce.

Where does Lalla Salma of Morocco live today?

But where does Lalla Salma of Morocco live today? Royals fans have been asking themselves this question again and again for years. But the princess remained missing - until a few days ago, when she was spotted on the Greek island of Mykonos.

An Instagram video shows the 46-year-old surrounded by several security guards as she strolls through the streets of Mykonos Town.

Insiders claim that the Moroccan princess' arrival on the Greek vacation island could hardly have been more conspicuous.

According to the local media, Lalla Salma arrived with a 70-strong entourage, which is said to include her two children Crown Prince Moulay (21) and Princess Lalla Khadija (17).

