Very special guests were also invited for the second day of the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Only those who are under 30 and over 80 years old are allowed to take part.

It is standard on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for the candidates' relationship status to be revealed . However, when over 80-year-old Petra Tanzi from Frankfurt steps onto the WWM stage because she is the only one to answer the opening question correctly, presenter Günther Jauch quickly gets to the point.

Tanzi answers the 1000-euro question about the plans of a city government that wants to relocate something to the outskirts: "Banking district in London? Government district in Berlin? Red light district in Amsterdam? Harbor district in Copenhagen?" (It's the red light district.) Jauch uses the topic to segue into the dating business. "Speaking of the red light district. I've been told that you're on the dating scene." Tanzi is surprised. "We have a WWM secret service," Jauch fibs.

He is very interested in Tanzi's search for a partner. "Are you on Tinder then?" - "I'm on there too, because it doesn't cost anything." And she's also on a paid platform. "Is it the basic data that doesn't fit or the first impression?" Tanzi faces a dilemma with men: "If I like someone, he's usually much younger. Because the ones my age are all too old." Jauch looks around and offers her two of the over-80 candidates. "I mean, you could live with the two grandpas, right?" They chat, then it's on with 2000 euros.

Jauch asks the secretary about her beauty secrets

"Enrico Pavarotti, Erich Schiller, Berta Griese, Tanja Schildknecht and Gabi Zenker lived in the same house as ...? Those Drombuschs? Helga Beimer? Ernie and Bert? Professor Brinkmann?" Tanzi asks the additional joker, whom Jauch then asks if he is taken. He is taken, but Tanzi plays the game: "If it's right, then we can talk about it."

"Lindenstrassen" character Mutter Beimer is the correct answer, which leads to the 4000-euro question. The telephone joker has to be used for this one, and Tanzi uses the 50:50 joker for 8000 euros. "If both women are not professionals, are they two ...?" That leaves: "Lainen? Laywomen?" Jauch mumbles the word "girlfriends" to help Tanzi. "I think, when you say it like that..." Tanzi narrowly decides on the correct answer: "Laiinnen."

Jauch asks the self-employed secretary about her beauty secrets. What do you have to do to be so fit in the head and look so good? "Maybe that I've been single for 35 years, who knows? And still working?" Jauch replies glibly. "That's now leading to a wave of divorces in the country." The audience laughs and the quiz becomes a minor matter. "For me, the glass is always half full." She also does gymnastics, plays Sudoku and enjoys traveling.

Jauch worried: "You seem slightly underchallenged"

Tanzi only gets upset when she reaches 16,000 euros. "According to the dictionary, Jehovah is another name for what?" She's not sure. Jauch lures her out of her shell "But you're not usually a scaredy-cat, and here you want to give up at 16,000 euros?" He goes one better and persuades her to keep playing: "Even at your age, you have to learn to trust men again at some point." Tanzi takes a chance and guesses "God". She then leaves the game with 16,000 euros.

Jutta Kuckelkorn from Herzogenrath comes after Petra Tanzi. She has big ambitions: One of her eight grandchildren had a serious accident and has been paralyzed ever since. An electronic chip costs 40,000 euros, which can be implanted so that the grandchild can walk again. She also wants to invite the whole family on vacation.

Her outfit has already gone down well with the editors: "With respect. The glasses and blouse are cool," the editors say. When Kuckelkorn reaches 1000 euros with ease, Jauch is concerned: "You seem slightly underchallenged." Only at 8000 euros does Kuckelkorn hesitate. "What is used to ward off the animals in question in the garden; ant sleeves? A mole collar? Slug collar? Aphid tie?"

Candidate only comes to the final as a guest of honor

The audience puts the pensioner on the right track. Not the mole collar (Jauch: "How is that supposed to work?"), but the snail collar. The next question also costs a joker. This time the telephone joker. The candidate does not know the function of a ladies' card ("without prizes"), but her telephone joker does. Kuckelkorn is stumped by the €32,000 car question, but guesses correctly after the 50:50 joker.

Jauch feels like chatting again. It has come to his attention "that your husband and you have a different sense of humor and you find his jokes unfunny". So with Tinder, "new worlds will open up later", he jokes, referring to Mrs. Tanzi's Tinder games. Thanks to the extra joker, Kuckelkorn gets 64,000 euros and asks Jauch not to talk to her in the final. She voluntarily gives up the chance to win the main prize of 3 million euros and comes to the show as a guest of honor. The main thing is that the chip for the grandchild is financed.

Bremen student teacher Thilo Ufkes takes home 4000 euros. Laura Harbig, a student of theoretical mathematics, is particularly hard hit. She plummets from 32,000 euros to 500 euros. Petra Tanzi and Kristin Annika Voss go through to the final, which RTL will be showing on Thursday.

