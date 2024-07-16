  1. Residential Customers
Water police as wake-up service Tourist drifts 400 meters out to sea on an air mattress

Jenny Keller

16.7.2024

The water police pick up a woman dozing off on her air mattress on the Baltic Sea.
Policja Nowy Dwór Gdański

A sleeping tourist from Poland experienced an involuntary sea voyage on the Baltic Sea: With her air mattress, she drifted unnoticed 400 meters out to sea.

16.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 33-year-old Polish holidaymaker fell asleep on her air mattress and drifted 400 meters out into the Baltic Sea.
  • The water police discovered the sleeping woman and were able to rescue her in time.
  • The incident underlines the dangers of unguarded stretches of beach and the importance of taking care when swimming in the Baltic Sea.
During a relaxing swimming break on the Baltic Sea, a 33-year-old vacationer from Poland experienced an adventure she will not soon forget. The woman fell asleep on her air mattress and drifted unnoticed 400 meters out to sea.

If the water police had not happened to notice her, she might have continued her journey all the way to Sweden. The incident took place in Krynica Morska, a small coastal town on the Polish Baltic Sea, in glorious summer weather.

The tourist went into the water on an unguarded stretch of beach, fell asleep and drifted off with the current. When the water police discovered the sleeping woman, they initially assumed it was an accident.

Don't underestimate the dangers of the Baltic Sea

However, when the lifeboats arrived, it turned out that the woman was simply taking a nap and was neither injured nor in any danger. She was finally woken up by the arrival of the police.

The police used a jet ski to bring the tourist back to shore.
Polcja Nowy Dwor Gdanski

Despite the happy outcome, the police warn against underestimating the dangers of the Baltic Sea. Fatal swimming accidents occur time and again, often caused by invisible undercurrents or underestimated wind conditions.

Unguarded stretches of beach without lifeguards are particularly dangerous. A similar incident occurred in 2022 when a three-year-old boy drifted a kilometer out to sea on his air mattress. Fortunately, he was also rescued in time.

