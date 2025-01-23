Tim Fehlbaum is nominated for an Oscar for "September 5". blue

The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner and the Academy is now announcing the nominations in the various categories. You can find an overview here.

Following the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles, the announcement of the Oscar nominees had to be postponed by a week.

Now the Academy is announcing the contenders - hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott ("Saturday Night Live"). Show more

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on the night of March 3 - as usual at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In a short welcome speech by President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer, the two thanked the firefighters fighting the fires in Los Angeles.

The nominations will be presented by presenters Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice" Show more

It will probably be a tight race in this category - Kieran Culkin probably has the best chances. In "A Real Pain", he sets out with his cousin (Jesse Eisenberg) to uncover his family history at the time of the Holocaust.

Best screenplay "Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance" Show more

For Tim Fehlbaum from Basel, this should already be a huge success: an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for "September 5". He filmed the assassination attempt at the 1972 Olympic Games from the perspective of US journalists at the time. The intimate play is about morality - what can be shown under what circumstances.

Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez" Show more

It's an open race in the supporting actress category, but Ariana Grande can probably look forward to a better chance. The singer made a strong debut as an actress.

Best Leading Actor Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice" Show more

In this category, it will probably be a neck-and-neck race between Brody and Chalamet. It would be the second award for Adrien Brody ("The Pianist") and the first for Timothée Chalamet. The latter would also become the youngest Oscar winner - Adrien Brody currently holds this record.

Best Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here" Show more

Demi Moore's outstanding comeback has been the subject of Oscar rumors for months - and now it looks set to come true. Her competition is strong, but compared to her, most of these women are still at the beginning of their careers - or haven't really gained a foothold in film yet.

Best movie "Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked" Show more

With "Conclave", Austrian-Swiss director Edward Berger can even hope to win the most prestigious award of all at the Oscars.

Last year, he was awarded four statuettes for "Nothing New in the West". He may now be able to pick up a fifth.

