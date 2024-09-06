On "Who wants to be a millionaire?", the editors make a bad mistake with the 32,000 euro question. That's why candidate Laura Harbig gets another chance on presenter Günther Jauch's TV show. Picture: RTL

Candidate Laura Harbig was unjustifiably eliminated from the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Now the math student gets another chance. Contrary to initial reports, she does not have to start again from zero euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Laura Harbig was unjustifiably eliminated from the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Tuesday evening.

Now the 24-year-old math student has been given a second chance.

At first it was said that Harbig would have to start again from zero euros. Now it has been announced that she can continue where she left off - with the 32,000 euro question. Show more

Candidate Laura Harbig was hit hard last Tuesday during the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?": the math student plummeted from 32,000 to 500 euros in Tuesday's TV show.

The following day, however, those responsible at the TV station RTL had to admit, blue News reported, that the answers to the €32,000 question had been formulated incorrectly.

The 24-year-old will therefore be allowed to take part again as a candidate in the next "3 Million Euro" week. At first it was said that Harbig would have to start from zero euros again for her second participation.

Laura Harbig was allowed to choose where she started

Now "Bild" writes that the candidate was given the choice by RTL: "I was allowed to choose whether I start again at zero with all the jokers or whether I start again with the 32,000 euro question. Without any jokers," says Harbig.

He continues: "At first I thought I'd start from scratch again. But now I've decided to start where I left off."

Laura Harbig also has another advantage: she doesn't have to go through the selection round for her second appearance on "Who wants to be a millionaire?", but can sit directly in the guessing chair opposite presenter Günther Jauch.

