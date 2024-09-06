Justice on "Who wants to be a millionaire?"Unlucky contestant doesn't have to start from scratch after all
Bruno Bötschi
6.9.2024
Candidate Laura Harbig was unjustifiably eliminated from the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Now the math student gets another chance. Contrary to initial reports, she does not have to start again from zero euros.
06.09.2024, 10:04
06.09.2024, 11:53
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Candidate Laura Harbig was unjustifiably eliminated from the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Tuesday evening.
Now the 24-year-old math student has been given a second chance.
At first it was said that Harbig would have to start again from zero euros. Now it has been announced that she can continue where she left off - with the 32,000 euro question.
The 24-year-old will therefore be allowed to take part again as a candidate in the next "3 Million Euro" week. At first it was said that Harbig would have to start from zero euros again for her second participation.
Laura Harbig was allowed to choose where she started
Now "Bild" writes that the candidate was given the choice by RTL: "I was allowed to choose whether I start again at zero with all the jokers or whether I start again with the 32,000 euro question. Without any jokers," says Harbig.
He continues: "At first I thought I'd start from scratch again. But now I've decided to start where I left off."
Laura Harbig also has another advantage: she doesn't have to go through the selection round for her second appearance on "Who wants to be a millionaire?", but can sit directly in the guessing chair opposite presenter Günther Jauch.