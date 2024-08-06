  1. Residential Customers
A moment for the ages Whale crashes surf final on the other side of the world

Stéphanie Süess

6.8.2024

The spectators at the surf final in Tahiti are amazed: As Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil gets ready for her heat, a whale suddenly jumps out of the water.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Surfing takes place in Tahiti at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
  • A whale causes a stir during the surfing final.
  • As Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb gets ready, a whale jumps out of the water.
Show more

A whale provided a special moment at the Olympic surfing final: as Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil was getting ready, a whale suddenly jumped out of the water in Tahiti.

It was probably a humpback whale. They are known for their acrobatic leaps and can be found in the waters around Tahiti, especially during the breeding season - from July to November.

Surfing. Frenchman Vaast with wave ride close to perfection to Olympic gold

The men's final was won by local hero Kauli Vaast from Tahiti, who competed for France. In the women's event, it was Carolina Marks from the USA who took gold. She beat Weston-Webb in the final.

