The spectators at the surf final in Tahiti are amazed: As Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil gets ready for her heat, a whale suddenly jumps out of the water.

A whale provided a special moment at the Olympic surfing final: as Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil was getting ready, a whale suddenly jumped out of the water in Tahiti.

It was probably a humpback whale. They are known for their acrobatic leaps and can be found in the waters around Tahiti, especially during the breeding season - from July to November.

The men's final was won by local hero Kauli Vaast from Tahiti, who competed for France. In the women's event, it was Carolina Marks from the USA who took gold. She beat Weston-Webb in the final.

