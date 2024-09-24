Mario is not the only one facing a mystery. Nintendo

Nintendo is also working on other devices in addition to a successor to its games console. With this patent, however, many fans are wondering what it could be.

Martin Abgottspon

Nintendo submitted a previously unknown wireless device to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the USA at the weekend. It is not the hotly anticipated new Switch 2 console, which is due to be unveiled before April 2024. Instead, the new model bears the designation "CLO-001", which indicates that it could be a completely new product line.

Not a standalone product

The documents submitted to the FCC offer little insight into exactly what the device is. However, it is noticeable that it is only described as "wireless" and not as a "wireless game console" or an accessory like a Joy-Con controller. A simple diagram only shows where the label is attached to the underside with a square base and rounded corners.

This is what the sketch of the new Nintendo device looks like. FCC

The information indicates that the CLO-001 is not a portable accessory. It does not have its own battery and can only be operated when connected. During the tests, it was operated via the same USB-C charger that is also used for the Nintendo Switch.

Rather out of date, the ominous product also does not have a fast Wi-Fi module or Bluetooth. Instead, it is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi module and a 24 GHz motion sensor. The latter in particular is an interesting detail, as such sensors are only used to recognize gestures or check the presence of people.

Speculation about the possible use

Some experts therefore suspect that it could be a new device for gesture control. Alternatively, it could be an improved dock for a console or a new device for theme parks such as Super Nintendo World. Also conceivable is a product in the field of augmented reality (AR), which captures real objects and integrates them into virtual environments.

Another rumor brings an old Nintendo idea back into play: the "Quality of Life" initiative. Around ten years ago, Nintendo was already working on a sleep monitoring device, but it never reached market maturity.

Despite the speculation, it remains unclear what it is actually about. The documents submitted provide only scant clues, and Nintendo itself has not yet commented on the patent. However, with the imminent announcement of the Switch 2 in the coming months, this is just another piece of the puzzle in the rumor mill surrounding Nintendo's future plans.