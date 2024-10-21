Liam Payne suddenly became world famous in 2010. On Wednesday night, the singer died at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Jörg Carstensen/dpa

Liam Payne's death still shocks the world. Now his sister and the mother of his son have spoken out. The latter is particularly worried about the seven-year-old boy Bear.

Not only his former bandmates from One Direction have said goodbye to Liam Payne, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son Bear has also expressed her heartbreak.

Singer Cheryl Cole wrote on Instagram that she had to "navigate this earth-shattering moment". And reminds us that it wasn't just a music idol who died, but simply a person, a son, a brother, a father of a seven-year-old boy.

"Bear can never see him again. I worry about what he's going to read about his father on the Internet - this horrible exploitation by the media," Cole continued. The news magazine "TMZ" had sparked controversy in this context, receiving hate mail for posting pictures of Payne's body online just two hours after his death.

The singer appealed to all media not to spread speculation about Liam Payne. These are only hurtful.

Payne's sister also made a long post on Instagram. She remembers her brother with a picture gallery.

She has always publicly expressed a lot of pride for her brother. "I can't believe this has just happened," she writes. In a letter addressed directly to Liam, she promises to take care of his son Bear.

"You wanted to make people happy with your music, but you never thought you were good enough. I hope you feel the love that is now being poured out that you didn't experience in life," Ruth Payne continues.

And she apologizes for not saving him: "I would go to the ends of the universe to get you back."

Not yet at home

The exact circumstances of Liam Payne's death have not yet been clarified. There is too much speculation about his mental and physical condition.

Until all toxicological findings are available, the body will remain in Argentina for the time being. He will be transferred to the UK for burial in November at the earliest.

