Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are increasingly traveling alone on business. Rumors of a possible marriage crisis have already been circulating. Now a friend of the couple claims that this is a new PR strategy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been appearing alone in public more and more often in recent months.

Rumors of a possible marital crisis have therefore surfaced with increasing frequency.

Now a friend of the royal couple claims in the British "Daily Mail" that the increased solo appearances are a new PR strategy. Show more

Some royal fans may have noticed: This year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have regularly been out in public alone.

Now a friend of the couple claims in the British "Daily Mail" that there is a lot of calculation behind this strategy.

Momoll, according to the insider, a secret plan has even been drawn up: Harry and Meghan will continue to appear as a couple in the future - but at the same time, they want to show themselves solo more often.

Harry and Meghan's new PR strategy

But what exactly is this new PR strategy all about? According to Harry and Meghan's friend, one of the reasons is the couple's different interests and preferences.

He adds: "The Duke and Duchess have now made their breakthrough as individuals - not just as a couple."

While Meghan wants to concentrate more on her entrepreneurial activities and focus even more on her lifestyle brand "American Orchard Riviera", Harry is concentrating more on his charitable work.

The youngest son of King Charles learned this from an early age - indeed, he was born into this role, so to speak. It was not for nothing that his mother Princess Diana was considered the queen of hearts and charity.

Harry and Meghan together in Colombia

After Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan traveled together in Colombia last August, the couple then made eleven separate public appearances.

It almost seems as if Harry and Meghan have realized that since the "Mexgit", the resignation as "senior member" of the royal family, they have repeatedly aroused negative associations as a couple.

Insiders believe that this is also due to the fact that they have often criticized the British royal family together - and have repeatedly spilled secrets to make money.

Solo appearances have nothing to do with marital crisis

What is also noticeable: Harry and Meghan appear to be more relaxed during their solo appearances. Prince Harry in particular seems much more relaxed.

But Meghan also seems more self-assured in public appearances when she is alone. When the Sussexes appear together, the tension is much higher.

Well, perhaps the royal couple have found the perfect recipe with their new PR strategy. In any case, the increased solo appearances have nothing to do with a marital crisis, writes the Daily Mail.

Claims that Harry and Meghan are leading separate lives are "untrue", according to a close confidant.

