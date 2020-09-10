Possibly the most famous love story Hollywood has ever produced is the romp between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Really? Have you watched the movie these days?

The financial investor Edward (Richard Gere) meets the prostitute Vivian (Julia Roberts) one evening - and of course just after he has been dumped by his lover. Having lost his way, he accepts her help and has himself chauffeured to his hotel. The next day, Edward decides to hire Vivian as his companion for a week.

And so begins the wonderful story of a financial shark and a prostitute. Or not, because let me make a few things clear.

Edward was an ass. He rolls his eyes in the direction of the hotel staff, leaves a contemptuous line. At the restaurant, he orders for Vivian, which not only screams control freak, but his choice could have come straight out of a trash TV format like Love Island. Tuna and cucumber? And then snails? Peppermint glacé for dessert?

Come on, Edward, you snoot. Do you really have to show the low-born prostitute who's the stallion in the stable?

What's also jaw-dropping is the unfriendliness of other women in the movie - the blondes are all bitches. Coincidence, Mr. Director? I don't think so.

When Harry (Billy Crystal) met Sally (Meg Ryan), many moviegoers' hearts sank. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The movie cements the cliché of the damsel in distress - the outdated social image of the weak woman who is supposed to be saved and protected by the strong, white, rich man. Or as Vivian puts it: to be taken out of the tower like Rapunzel.

Edward's perpetual rudeness towards all staff should really say everything about the - if you'll pardon the expression - lackey monkey.

From today's perspective, many scenes can no longer be watched with a clear conscience, but the filmmakers didn't really do anything wrong per se.

Back then, "Harry and Sally" stuck to their mantra that men and women can't be friends. Alicia Silverstone made use of some pretty offensive slang in "Clueless". Romantic comedies age worse than movies in other genres. And I'm not saying that watching men run through pouring rain for the woman whose heart they've broken is no longer enjoyable. But as society changes, so do the movies.

And sometimes I just like to be a buzzkill.

