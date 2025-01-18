"Kid hair color" is the latest hair trend. Simply bring a childhood photo of yourself to your next hairdressing appointment. It sets the tone for how you should color your mane for a natural look.

Back then, hair color was often a little lighter or had reddish undertones.

The "Kid Hair Color" trend is designed to give you a fresh and natural look. Show more

The start of a new year is often the perfect time for change. Many people opt for a new hairstyle at the start of a new chapter. So if you have a hairdressing appointment planned soon, you should take a closer look at the latest "kid hair color" trend.

Because it's currently making headlines online: We're talking about a return to kid hair color - the shade that's supposed to give you a fresh, youthful and natural look.

Take your child's photo to the hairdresser

The "kid hair color" trend encourages people to dye or tint their hair the color they had as a child. This natural shade is often slightly lighter than the current natural hair color or has reddish undertones.

How do you find your perfect "childhood hair"? The easiest way is to open an old photo album and take one of your childhood pictures with you to your next hairdressing appointment.

Over the years, natural hair color often gets darker. The "kid hair color" trend therefore offers the opportunity to revive this original, often lighter color. Pure nostalgia feeling.

Back to the hair color you were born with

Julie Dickson, founder of Joon Drop Salon in New York, confirms in an interview with "Bustle " that the revival of children's hair color is a real trend. The master stylist says: "The 'kid hair color' trend is gaining momentum (...). This approach focuses on bringing you back to the hair color you were born with and enhancing your natural beauty by choosing shades that harmonize with your skin tone, eye color and facial features."

Actress Lindsay Lohan (38), who has embraced her childhood hair color - and looks younger than ever - has also pioneered the trend.

A big advantage of this trend is that it offers a subtle change that doesn't deviate too much from your own type. The naturalness of this trend lies in the fact that the childhood hair color was once authentic and therefore perfectly matches your own natural hair color. This connection to the past creates a look that is both modern and timeless.

