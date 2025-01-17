  1. Residential Customers
France AS Monaco can no longer get off the mark

17.1.2025 - 21:51

Monaco's new striker Mika Biereth is struggling
Monaco's new striker Mika Biereth is struggling
Monaco, the club of Swiss players Philipp Köhn, Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria, have fallen into a veritable slump. The 2-1 defeat at bottom club Montpellier was their fourth league game in a row without a win.

17.01.2025, 22:06

Captain Thilo Kehrer gave the Monegasques a comfortable lead after half an hour. In the second half, Musa al-Taamari turned the game around with a double. Only Embolo, who came on as a substitute after 77 minutes, made a brief appearance for the Swiss side. Goalkeeper Köhn was again a substitute and Zakaria was absent due to illness.

With just two points from their last four games, Monaco could be out of the Champions League places after the 18th round of Ligue 1. Since the end of November, Monaco have only managed two wins in all competitions. They have also recently suffered two defeats in the Champions League.

