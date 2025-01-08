  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Deschamps to quit as France coach

SDA

8.1.2025 - 07:46

Didier Deschamps has been coach of the French national team since 2012
Keystone

According to media reports, France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps is stepping down as national team coach. The 56-year-old is set to retire after the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

08.01.2025, 07:46

08.01.2025, 08:35

According to the reports, Deschamps will speak on French TV channel TF1 on Wednesday at 13:00. His contract expires after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

This would mark the end of an era in France. Deschamps has been coach of Les Bleus since 2012. He took over from Laurent Blanc. His greatest success with the Équipe Tricolore was winning the 2018 World Cup title in Russia. Four years later, the French reached the final again in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina.

