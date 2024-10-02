Dominic Stricker has to take another break. Keystone

Dominic Stricker suffers another setback two and a half weeks before the start of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The 22-year-old from Bern has to retire from the ATP Challenger tournament in Tiburon, California.

SDA

Stricker was leading 5:3 in the first set of his first round match against local player J. J. Wolf before leaving the court in tears. The reason for his retirement was not initially known.

Stricker experienced a season to forget in 2024. Due to back pain, the junior winner of the 2020 French Open was only able to play his first tournament at the beginning of June.

Despite being ranked 328th in the world, Sticker has secured his starting place at the Swiss Indoors (October 19 to 27). Like Stan Wawrinka, he benefits from a wild card.

SDA